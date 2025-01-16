One hun amused her internet friends when she showed off what her trying boyfriend got her right after the festive season

In South Africa, January is notoriously known to be the longest and driest month, as money was majorly spent during the Christmas period

Social media users shared their thoughts on the infamous boyfriend’s romantic gesture on a tight budget

January blues have started, and South Africans are already thinking about all the money they recklessly spent during the holidays.

A lady amused Mzansi with her sketchy romantic surprise. Image: @shanny.n

A gent wanted his lady to feel special even during the driest month of the year and pulled off a romantic surprise.

SA woman warmed by January's appropriate surprise

One hundred amused South Africans by sharing footage of her boyfriend’s romantic surprise. The appropriate gesture for January was appreciated by his understanding girlfriend, who excitedly posted a video on TikTok.

The hun walked into her room and found her bed covered in three tiny balloons, a spinach money bouquet and a shoebox with slippers in it. The video was a perfect example of how South Africans tone down after spending big over the Christmas holidays.

If it were any other month, the hun would have walked into a bed filled with rose petals, a bouquet of roses stuffed with money and a Gucci shoebox.

The hun captioned her now-viral video:

“If he wanted to, he would. I love this man.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to SA lady’s January appropriate surprise

A South African lady found a creative way to mock the dryness of January. Image: @shanny.n

Social media users shared their thoughts on the viral video in the comments section:

@mushtwins_05 trolled:

“I mean, you can have the ‘flowers’ for dinner.”

@namjoons_LeftAss was dusted:

“Yho, the balloons are depressed.”

@Teveen Tich warned his mates:

“Do not try this, gents; the result may vary.”

@Itssspontshoo assured the hun:

“That man is your soulmate.”

@shania nyoni 🫦 replied:

“He really is. We need more men like him."

@CocoNayks said:

“So many questions, but anyway, enjoy the flowers.”

Source: Briefly News