People

“You Are Brave”: SA Outraged by Lady Fulfilling Wife Duties by Serving Boyfriend

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A South African lady on TikTok ruffled some feathers when she posted footage of how she shows her man some love 
  • The young couple behaved like married lovers who dedicated their lives to living a conservative lifestyle 
  • Social media users were outraged by the lady’s dedication to doing wifey duties with no wedding ring on her finger 

South African women once collectively agreed never to perform wife duties in a casual relationship.

Lovers get Mzansi talking
A couple had Mzansi talking after showing off their love language. Image: @scrumptious.a41
Source: TikTok

They explained that they would not audition to be someone’s wife in a relationship by doing the cooking and cleaning.

SA outraged by lady fulfilling wife duties as a girlfriend 

Just like American star Jennifer Lopez’s hit song, Ain’t Your Mama, South African women refuse to casually cater to men without a wedding band on their ring finger. Ladies have decided to enter every romantic relationship, knowing their worth and the things they are willing to do for love.

Domestic work is where most Mzansi ladies draw the line. Unmarried women do not offer to cook or clean behind a man unless they officially have their last name. One South African lady let down the tribe of Mzansi women by catering to her man:

“I’d spend the rest of my life catering to you, baby.”

She kneels and makes sure he eats first after cooking a meal. Her ways are that of ancient times before feminism and the Barbie movie exposed the dark side of patriarchy.

South Africans were unhappy with the young lady’s “desperate” actions and fired shots in a thread of comments.

One of the comments came from an outraged TikTok user who said:

“You are brave.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi outraged by lady fulfilling wife duties as girlfriend

Mzansi attended a couple after controversial video
A Mzansi couple shared a glimpse of their love story with South Africa. Image: @scrumptious.a41
Source: TikTok

 Social media users were amazed by the woman’s love language and commented:

@Tee hilariously said:

“My competitor.”

@Leseo made things clear:

“I’ll never do such a thing.”

@boujee_jordan23 highlighted:

“Never! If I have never kneeled down to give any of my family members food, I’ll never do it for a man, too.”

@HAYDEN asked:

“Can I ask? Is this a tradition or religion thing?”

@Kimberly Jones simply wrote:

“Never, guys. You are brave.”

