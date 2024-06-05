A woman on TikTok told Mzansi her bizarre story of being cheated on by his knight in shining armour

Khaya Sibibdi amazed netizens with what she tolerated after her fiancé cheated on her with an 18-year-old girl

Sibindi recorded a four parts series on TikTok to tell her bizarre story properly

Khaya Sibindi candidly shared her heartbreaking story of being cheated on by the love of her life.

A woman Candidly told Mzansi about her fiance's cheating scandal. Image: @khayasibindi_official

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman, Khanya Sibindi shared how her fiancés girlfriend gave her the shock of her life.

Men will hurt you

Sibindi shared that it was another ordinary day at the office until a young woman paid her a surprise visit to give her the shock of her life. The engaged woman met with an 18 year old girl who claimed to be preferring with Sibindi’s stepchild.

Sibindi had set up a trap for her fiancé to explain himself in front of both women. After confirming that he had slept with the young girl in his fiancée’s car, the man managed to gain forgiveness from his partner.

A bizarre relationship

The couple’s relationship turned into a polygamy as Sibindi welcomed the other woman and took care of her during her pregnancy and after. Sibundi mentioned that they became good friends with the other woman to the point where she too the stepchild to her parents’ place to babysit.

The woman turned out to be a pass between Sibindi’s husband and his clique where the young girl got pregnant by two of his other friends already. After these news Sibindi decided to run and never look back:

“When I met him, I never thought that he was this kind of man. We met on the side of the road after my car broke down and he was my knight in shining armour.”

Netizens had their jaws dropped as the kept up with Sibindi’s horrific story and commented:

@|Fashion +Coffee was shocked by the cheater's nerve:

"He flippen gave her your work address."

@Thuli Ntuntu Madi would like the other women to take their complaints elsewhere:

"Me what I don’t understand is why come to the wife….Where does the wife fit in?"

@NikNak asked Khaya the other women a valid question:

"Why is it that when they’re busy sneaking around they don’t care about you? But when it gets bad they run to the wives for assistance?"

Cheating is a sport

Briefly News also reported that a woman joined the trend of people telling stories of how they found out they were cheated on. The lady uploaded a TikTok video narrating how she found out she was a side hun on Pinterest.

The online community reacted to the clip, with many saying men ruin everything because Pinterest is such a peaceful app for such. According to the video uploaded by @kilemswane, her bae at the time made her a playlist on Spotify. He sent her a link to access it. When she accessed it, she noticed that the man had an interesting user name on his Spotify profile.

Source: Briefly News