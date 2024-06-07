A young woman felt emotional when she shared her wishes for her son to have a better father in his life

The woman alleged that the man refuses to participate in their child's life despite attempts to bring their son to him

Social media users rallied around the woman in support and shared words of encouragement

A young woman wished she had chosen a better father for her son. Images: @_sindiie_.

A tearful woman felt she wronged her son and wished better for him after sharing that he allegedly has an absent father.

Opening her heart on TikTok, Sindiswa Mthalane took to her account (@_sindiie_) to post her emotional realisation. Presumably at work, the young woman shared an emotional video explaining that, at a random moment, she felt she failed her son. She tearfully continued:

"I wish my son had a dad. I failed my boy. I wish I had chosen better for him."

Sindiswa also stated about her child's father:

"I never asked him for much, but just for him to call and check up on him, be there for him, teach him how to kick a ball and every little thing. He refuses even when I offer to bring him."

Watch the emotional video below:

Online community show their support

Sindiswa's video reached over 200,000 people, some of whom felt they related to the young lady's situation of dealing with an alleged deadbeat dad.

Speaking to Sindiswa and the masses, @sibongilemalaza said:

"Guys, you didn’t fail. Everyone wants the best for their kids, but sometimes life happens. A two-parent house doesn’t mean perfect. They have their failures, too."

@kgomotsomello6 shared words of encouragement:

"Baby, being there is a big win. Kick that ball with him if you have to. You’re already two parents in one. Now, tell yourself every day that you’re a 'can,' not a 'can’t.' Thank you for being brave."

@sediii_lee shared their story:

"I live with the guilt that I can't give my son a family unit every single day, and I am too scared even to consider another baby. Your feelings are so valid. Askies, my baby."

Woman cries over toxic baby daddy

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman who was emotional after discussing her toxic baby daddy.

In a video she uploaded, @nollybhungane had tears rolling down her cheeks. The woman was hurt. According to her caption, her baby's father made her life miserable.

