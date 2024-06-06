A Mzansi woman, Shamo, shared a post on TikTok about wanting to be a present mother

Shamo opened up about prioritising raising her son, her greatest happiness, over having a job

The video resonated with many South African moms who shared their own experiences, with some applauding her choice

A South African woman posted a TikTok video sharing her decision to be a present mom over having a job.

Being a working mom is hard because it requires juggling the demanding responsibilities of a full-time job with the constant needs of caring for children.

Woman chooses her son over employment

Shamo (@shamonade) shared a TikTok video where she opened up about prioritising motherhood.

"If there’s one thing I want in my whole life, is to be a present mom . Its gonna be hard but life won't stop. I choose happiness over money and my boy is my greatest happiness .

"Life will figure itself out yazi. Obviously, I’ll regret both decisions, so why not be the mom I’ve always wanted to be," Shamo shared in her post.

Mzansi identifies with the mom's sentiments

Shamo's post resonated with many Mzansi mothers who shared their experiences and views on motherhood.

While many could understand her reasons for choosing to focus on raising her child over work, others shared how they wished they could do the same.

Kagiluu replied:

"Yooh, at least you're making me feel better now. I didn't take a job offer because my baby boy is still five weeks old."

Princess commented:

"Cheers to taking motherhood personal and being present every step of the way. I love this for you ❤️."

Tarryn wrote:

"Knowing myself, I'll be stressing too much over finances and my kids deserve so much. Life is expensive ."

Boago commented:

"My babe is turning one next month. I declined work after giving and sana to experience everything that my does being a present mother makes me happy ❤️."

Nombuso Mahlangu Tuku wrote:

"My people but love money so online businesses help a lot ."

Thandeka |Simplified Lifestyle replied:

"Best decision Ever ."

NINA wrote:

"My dream of life is this! Just want to be his even more full-time-mom❤️."

Mbaliyenkosi Namhla said:

"I didn’t take a Job offer when my baby was just a week away. I rejected another one when she was 6 months old. God granted me a better one. Now she’s a year old, and I took it. I need the money, but God bless my sisters."

