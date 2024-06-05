A South African single mom sparked outrage after revealing how her boyfriend rejected her daughter

Torn between love and her child's well-being, the woman said she was contemplating giving her daughter back to the unreliable father

Social media users overwhelmingly condemned the boyfriend and urged the woman to prioritise her daughter

A single mother caused a stir on social media after sharing her personal story about how she fell in love with a man who wanted to marry her but wouldn't accept her five-year-old daughter.

The unnamed woman's story and image were shared on the Find Your Partner Here Facebook page. She detailed that she found a man who wanted to marry her, but that it came with a great cost.

Single mom finds love

"My daughter is 5 years old. I had her at the age of 23; the father denied the pregnancy and travelled abroad, so my parents took responsibility and I gave birth. Since then, I've been taking care of her without any help or support from her father or his family," the woman disclosed.

She said that the man she's currently in a relationship with a man who loves her, and she loves him, but he wants nothing to do with her child.

"He doesn't even allow my daughter to come close to him, let alone play with her, he asked me never to come around his place with my child. I've asked why, but he said he loves me so much, and my daughter's presence irritates him because it reminds him that I've been with another man before him."

Single mom contemplates giving daughter to baby daddy

The troubled woman said she has been refusing to hand her daughter to her father, who came back a few months ago and has been asking her to hand the daughter over.

Although she doesn't want to return her daughter to her father, she feels she has no choice because she can't afford to lose her boyfriend.

"Ever since I met this guy, my life has changed. He's rich and very successful, and he even promised to marry me. I love him so much. I'm 28 already, and I fear I might not find another man who will love me or, better still, marry me knowing that I have a child with another man. I mean, I also deserve a beautiful love life," she explained.

The confused woman, seeking advice online, also added that her child's father was married and had reservations about how her daughter would be treated while living with him.

Mzansi weighs in

Mzansi netizens had much to say about the woman's complicated love story. Many people were unhappy about the single mother, even considering choosing the man over her daughter.

A lot of netizens advised her to leave the man in question and focus on raising her daughter.

Happy Mfune wrote:

"Just leave that man. Every child deserves mother's love and care."

Dora Ngosa commented:

"Stick to your child mama. God will give you a man love you and your child."

Chimwemwe Phiri said:

"My children are my priority. If a man claims to love me. He should accept my children failure to that I run for my life. If I were you I would choose my daughter over the man."

Timothy Mwila Chibuye replied

"If he truly loves you, he must accept and love your child as well."

Teresiah Wangui Njoki said:

"Anyone who loves you but doesn't love your child doesn't love you at all someone who loves will surely love you and your child without discriminating leave him alone because he might come into your life and leave your child will never leave by your side."

Temwani Kaps wrote:

"As for me it's better I stay single than choosing a man over my children a child is a blessing another man will come who will accept your child."

Austin Ruwono Msowoya commented:

"Any good man I know will love you and your daughter period!!"

