A mother of four shared her tale of having different baby daddies in a video which went viral online

The TikTok footage gained massive attractions, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments

The lady's clip sparked a conversation on social media, and netizens took to the comments section to express their

One woman in Mzansi caused a stir online with her revelation. She shared a video on TikTok detailing her story.

A lady stunned Mzansi with her story in a TikTok video. Image: @nickymthunziomuhle

Source: TikTok

Mom of 4, 29, with different baby daddies, sparks a debate online

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @nickymthunziomuhle revealed to her viewers that she was a mom of four with different baby daddies. The stunner then went on to showcase her kids in the video.

@nickymthunziomuhle said her firstborn is a boy who is ten years old, followed by a girl who is seven years old. The 29th-year-old also showed off her two other kids; one was another girl who was one year and four months, and the other was also a female who was four months old.

The video grabbed the attention online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments, causing a heated debate among netizens, with one person expressing their opinion in the comments section saying:

"Hai I’m judging you."

Watch the video.

Online users express their thoughts

People were shocked by the woman's story, and many flooded the comments section, voicing their thoughts while others wished her well.

Andisiwediko asked:

"But girl, the age difference between the 1yr 4 months old & the 4 months old with different baby daddies, how?"

To which she responded by saying:

"Had new boyfriend even before I gave birth to my third child…. Does it make sense now?"

Jöy said:

"Nothing like one father to four kids . Hope they all help you."

Kgomotso expressed:

"Girl!!! Why and how kodwa?"

Keletsothipe292 cracked jokes, adding:

"At least they are from the same mother."

