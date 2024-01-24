A woman took to social media to show off her bonus children

In the clip, the lovely lady's partner is seen taking the kids to school, and the video has gone viral

South African online users were touched by the sweet family post and shared their own experiences with their blended family

A woman took to TikTok to share a video of her bonus family, which has many people in their feelings.

A South African blended family shows the world what their first day of school looks like in a TikTok video. Image: @mmaletsoalo

Source: Instagram

A young lady unveils her blended family

@mmaletsoalo is one happy mother. In the clip, the children and their father walk towards the car. It appears the children are on their way to school as they are all dressed in their school uniform. The woman was happy to showcase that she is a bonus mom of two and gave birth to four.

The woman’s video has sparked a conversation among netizens, with many sharing their blended family experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The big, happy family touched SA peeps' hearts

The big, happy family touched many people's hearts online, with many adding:

Thandeekile wrote:

"I have a blended family & I once posted the original video of this sound on my WhatsApp, ngangathi nginyathele inyoka emsileni."

AmaiM160 commented:

"Thank you so much for this site. We are a blended family as well. But the way people speak so negatively about blended families, it's so unnecessary."

Gapzen Gp added:

"Iyoooooo cc, blended family is not easy, I am divorcing now, working together as parents is very important."

Sbongisiphodlamin gushed over her blended family, saying:

"I love my blended family, His, mine and ours...all growing up in a loving home."

Kenosi added:

"I had blended family and their mothers started ganging up on me influencing the kids to be unruly .. I gave up and focused on my child and my hubby … had to let them go cos their behaviour was out."

NT said:

"I have a blended family, I love all my kids."

Wife shares how she and hubby created a huge family of 30

Briefly News previously reported a story of a woman who posted a video showing various clips of her family having wholesome fun together. The family is seen partying, eating, celebrating, dancing, and enjoying each other's company.

In the post, Chengetai shared that it was through her and her husband getting married that they could create an even larger family that is inseparable and always lit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News