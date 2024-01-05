A TikTok video reveals a beautiful connection between a man and his woman's son from a previous relationship

The lovely lady showcased how her boyfriend bonds with her son and takes good care of him as if he were his own

The clip inspires many South African women and men, with others praising the gentleman for stepping up

A TikTok video of a woman openly and lovingly appreciating her man for loving and caring for her son from a previous relationship has peeps in their feelings.

Boyfriend bonds with girlfriend's son in a TikTok video

@Thina.mac shared the sweet video showcasing how her bae treats her baby boy with care. The clip shows how the lovely lady's son bonds with his bonus dad.

The woman also revealed that before she got into a relationship with the gentleman, she disclosed to him that she had a child. However, despite having a kid, the man was still keen on pursuing her. He assured her that he will love her along with her son.

Taking to her TikTok timeline, she captioned her post saying:

"Appreciation post to him."

Watch the video below:

Family warms Mzansi's heart

Social media users gushed in the comments section, complimenting the beautiful family.

Coco said:

"Haybo this is beautiful."

Thandiwe M wrote:

"This is beautiful to see.. Giving me hope that one day I'll find one who will love me and my daughter."

Londie Nitah added:

"Such guys are for keeps, I swear."

To which @Thina.mac responded by saying:

"I’m sure keeping him, trust me."

Kamogelo Makinta simply said:

"I cant wait for my turn. To find someone who will love my son and me."

Briefly News previously reported a similar story of a woman who took to TikTok to appreciate her husband for loving her and her son from a previous relationship.

A sweet video shared by @zee_jonas shares a montage of pictures and videos of her family as she reveals how her husband willingly got into a relationship with her and loved her son like he was his own.

Some clips include the man bonding with the little boy and attending the child's preschool graduation.

