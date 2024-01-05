A loving dad went viral online for giving his daughter a heartfelt first-period package experience

The post sparked a discussion about good parenting and how uncommon it is among South African men

Mzansi's ladies praised the man for being caring and understanding, while some crowned him the best father

A kind and thoughtful father went viral for giving his daughter a heartfelt first-period experience.

A loving dad gave his daughter her first period package, warming the hearts of many proud South Africans. Image: Sipho_Marima

Source: TikTok

Father goes shopping for daughter's period care package

The loving father, Sipho Marima, set the bar for other South African fathers too high when he went shopping for his daughter's menstruation items and a few other essentials she may need to make her first time a memorable experience.

In the clip shared by Sipho_Marima on Twitter, the man is seen purchasing his daughter's menstruation items. The gift bag he handed to his little girl while reassuring her that everything would be okay was filled with the necessary products for her period such as sweets, chocolates, chips, ice cream, etc.

The video ends with the gentleman hugging his two daughters, which has melted many hearts in Mzansi.

The father captioned his post saying:

"Care package for my daughter's first menstruation period. Blessed to be able to see her grow."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts warmly to dad's thoughtful gesture

Most people praised the initiative, and the gesture sparked a brief conversation about what makes a good father among South African women and some men. See the comments below:

KOTW said:

"The fathers “we” never had."

Issa Mess wrote:

"This is heart warming...love the gratitude."

MaZulu added:

"Oh my gosh, what an amazing dad. God truly blessed your babies with you. Thank you for taking your God given role so seriously and being an intentional dad for every important milestone. Well done daddy...."

Dikeledi M gushed over the clip saying:

"This is so beautiful to watch. Well done Daddy!"

Kerry Cullinan wrote:

"Great dad. Well done."

Dad goes viral for giving daughter heartfelt period package

Briefly News previously reported another similar of a man who went viral for giving his daughter a care period package seeing that her friend already started theirs.

Sthe Ndashe also wrote a sweet message on a card that was given to her alongside the many goodies. The honest message about him being scared but still being so proud and supportive of her growing daughter also touched many who adored the Facebook post.

