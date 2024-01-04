A TikTok video shows a young woman who got the best surprise from her dad

The girl received two brand new purse from her father after he saw how damage her previous wallet was

Online users were touched after seeing the father-daughter moment that left many in their feels, while others simply poked fun at the young lady over her old purse

A young woman was emotional over the gift she received from her father. The clip of the girl receiving her present from her dad has gathered over 1.2 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

A TikTok video shows a dad presenting his daughter with two brand-new purses. Image: @its_florencex

Source: TikTok

Father surprise daughter with a thoughtful gift

A TikTok video by @its_florencex shows the moment her dad presented her with a thoughtful gift. In the video, the surprised lady showcased how her old wallet was all torn out. As the clip continues, the girl unveils how her father gifted her with a new purse; she clearly expressed how touched she was after being handed two new wallets by her dad.

She captioned her post saying:

"He said my wallet has been through the trenches of Surulere. He went to the mall just for me."

The father and daughter moment she experienced with the lovely old man had Mzansi ladies screaming in the comments, saying:

“We love observant dads.”

Watch the video below:

SA loves father and daughter bond

Netizens in the comments praised the dad for his grand gesture while others poked fun at the girl's purse.

Oroma Emmanuel said:

"He said,"Not in my house hold like I don't care for you"

Meowtown wrote:

"I love dads like this, they teach you what a real man is - taking care of their baby girl, even the little things."

User8104923503949 laughed off the father's gesture, saying:

"Man said don't embarrass me out there."

Marina Oliveira added:

"He said, 'You're embarrassing us,' come on."

Flower said:

"We love our dads who still provide for us despite our big age."

TikTok video shows dad gifting daughter a car for 18th birthday

Briefly New previously reported a generous father who gifted his daughter an unforgettable present. The young woman was celebrating her 18th birthday, and he made it memorable.

A TikTok video by @pink__ferrari shows the moment her dad presented her with an epic birthday gift. In the video, she clearly demonstrated how touched she was after she realised she would get a car.

