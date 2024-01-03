A father surprised his daughter with the tekkies that he thought were beautiful

However, she was disappointed by the shoes her dad got for her, saying that she wanted Nike Airforce

The online community reacted to the surprise kicks with laughter, advising her to return them

A daughter showed off kicks her dad got for her as a Christmas present. She doesn't like them. Images/ @m_ndivho

A lady got an unexpected gift from her dad.

@m_ndivho shared on her TikTok account that her dad went to the store to buy her kicks.

See what kind of kicks the dad got for his daughter

She was expecting him to get her Nike Air Force. However, that wasn't the case.

The dad got her another Nike shoe, which @m_ndivho didn't like.

TikTokkers are having a blast over the kicks

The video got over 29k likes, with many TikTokkers laughing at the tekkies. Some advised @m_ndivho to start with her gym journey because her dad sees the vision.

@User said:

"Start your fitness journey today chomee your dad sees the vision."

@NightBloom94571 asked:

"Aren’t these indoor soccer kicks ?"

@Agang joking advised:

"A jean skirt and a doek then you're ready for the day."

@Mukatimwi Imutowana said:

"Just tell him they are a bit tight and when his returning them go with him and choose something else."

@zinhle commented:

"My dad is like that too. I’d wear something he bought I didn’t like so I’d see the joy on his face. Savour those moments. You’ll revamp with a certain style sis."

@XJWOKW shared:

"Showed my mom this and I said if she ever bought me these I'd sell them and she was like "But they are nice mos" Parents don't want to see us happy."

@Ok_unclemooiiii commented:

"Yhoooo."

