A Mzansi woman was out and saw one of her pregnant friend's husbands with another woman

Twitter user @Yolokazi_chagi needed to get it off her chest, so she took to social media with the drama

Most people advised the woman to stay out of it as, more times than not, the messenger loses in these situations

A South African babe was out living her life when she spotted her pregnant friend's man with another woman. Taking the drama to social media, people gave the woman advice.

Mzansi people told the woman to stay out of her friends cheating mess. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sometimes, people keep quiet when they see someone they know cheating. This is because love can be blind, and no one wants to be the messenger who got shot.

Mzansi babe sees pregnant friend's man cheating

Twitter user @Yolokazi_chagi took to social media to share something she saw: a pregnant friend'sfriend's husband cheating. Filled with horror, the woman needed to get it off her chest, and she was not about to offload this on a pregnant woman, so she shared it on the Twitter streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"I'm soo shoock just saw my friend's husband out with another baddie the friend is heavily pregnant men are not real human beings shame "

Mzansi people give the shocked woman advice

Surprisingly, most people told the woman to stay out of it, and she seemed to agree. However, there were those who prayed she let the guy know that she saw what he was doing, hoping it would scare him straight.

Read some of the comments:

@Ihhashi_Turkei shared:

“Sana, go and say hi so he knows he has been seen! And take evidence; these ones deny things. But stay out of it until your friend has safely delivered and recovered.”

@Thee_mademoisel hoped:

“Hope you went by just to say hi to give him a smol smol heart attack.”

@jacktairo was harsh:

“Y'all choose these kinds of men.”

@I_am_Bucie felt for the woman:

“I hope your friend is okay, bless her no one deserves that.”

@Njabulo_Mkholo shared:

Scorned woman exacts revenge on her cheating boyfriend

Briefly News reported that a woman took revenge on her allegedly cheating boyfriend by vandalizing his home and capturing the act on TikTok.

The footage shows the scorned girlfriend pouring bags of spices, rice, flour, and washing powder on the boyfriend's bed in an act of retaliation. The woman's friend stood by and recorded the whole ordeal.

The video posted by @ngcukumanechalahamjks on New Year's Eve has gained significant attention, amassing over 408,000 views.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News