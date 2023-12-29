A woman let a man stay the night, and the next morning, she had no idea how to get rid of him

Twitter user @livewithjadynn took to social media for advice, sharing a picture of her sleeping guest

People had a good laugh at the lady's rookie error and shared some hilarious tips in the comment section

Letting a one-night man stay the night is a rooky error. A woman got stuck in a situation that had her turning to social media for advice.

Dating in today's times is tricky business. Online dating makes for some awkward situations, and the no strings attached generation is wild.

Woman turns to social media for advice

Twitter user @livewithjadynn shared a picture of a man in her bed who was sleeping. The man had overstayed his welcome, and the good sis did not know how to get him out.

In a slight panic, she turned to the powers of social media for advice, captioning the picture:

“I’ve been up since 9 how do I tell him he’s overstaying his stay ”

Twitter howls at the woman's hilarious situation

The woman's unfortunate but relatable situation had people crying in the comments. The advice shared is classic: get your popcorn ready.

Read some of the comments:

@livewithjadynn felt for him:

“He’s sleeping like a little baby tho ”

@tonianyshea is a boundary setter:

“That’s why you gotta establish all this before they even come.”

@p1nkh3artzz was finished:

“The way he's just lying there is hilarious to me”

@_nainae shared sound advice:

“Bring him a glass of water, and if he acts asleep, spill a little on him.”

@aurora_thegoat said:

