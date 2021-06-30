Loved Up: Couple’s Date Night Leaves Mzansi Singles Feeling Green

A young and very romantic South African man recently headed online to share a beautiful post about the types of date nights he prefers to have with his partner

In the post, a couple appears to be having a date night indoors with some alcoholic drinks, and a nice game of Monopoly while the guy rubs his girl's beautiful feet

Many people loved the post and soon headed to the comment section where they shared a number of comments about the kind of date nights that they love

Many couples have different ideas of what they love to do when it comes to date nights and spending time together. A young man recently headed online to share a sweet post about the type of date night he loves.

Cosying it up with the love of his life

In the snap, the couple appears to be having a stay in the night with some yummy drinks, snacks and a board game. The young man can also be seen rubbing his lady's beautiful feet.

Mzansi loves this date night idea.

Source: Twitter

"I'd choose this over partying and clubbing any day of the week," the post was captioned.

Mzansi heads to the comment section

@Phoenix_barz said:

"I'd rather play Fifa with her or Gta or we watch a movie or play massage therapist but Monopoly bra if you win you sleep on the couch"

@DladlaThulebone said:

"Then when you get hurt you come to us ufuna siyojayiva ngoba ufuna ukukhipha Istress. Qhubeka it’s fine muntu kaNkulunkulu"

@KediWaNnete said:

"game nights with friends thee absolute favorite. Board games are everything"

Date night in a bakkie leaves many swooning

Briefly News also reported that a local Twitter influencer with the handle, @Ori_Debig_Beats recently headed to the app to share a photo of a local couple enjoying a lovely and very romantic date in the back of a bakkie that was creatively set up.

In the snap, the couple poses lovingly in each other's arms while surrounded by all the goodies one usually finds at a picnic - a neatly packed picnic basket, an ice bucket with some drinks chilling and even a blanket and some pillows.

"Love + Effort," @Ori_Debig_Beats captioned the lovely post.

