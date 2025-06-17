Matthew Booth and his partner, Bongani Mthombeni, recently had tongues wagging over their loved-up photo

The celebrity couple spent quality time together and shared some of their precious memories on social media

Mzansi reacted to the photo and gave mixed opinions about the couple, with some people side-eyeing them

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Soccer player Matthew Booth and his partner, Bongani Mthombeni, looked cosy in their new photos. Image: Bonganimthombeni_1

Source: Instagram

South Africa has reacted to a photo of soccer star Matthew Booth and his partner, Bongani Mthombeni.

Matthew and Bongani stun in new pic

The couple, whose relationship was marred by controversy, recently had tongues wagging with their loved-up photo. Taking to Instagram on Monday, 16 June 2025, Bongani posted snaps of what she and Matthew got up to over the past few days.

It was all work and play for the couple who enjoyed candle-lit dinners, sightseeing, a visit to Bongani's family, gym workouts, and taking their kids to soccer practice.

"Grateful for a beautiful and full life. A few snippets from the last few days. On to the next," Bongani wrote.

In a previous post, Bongani Mthombeni spoke about how they strive to give their children the best quality of life.

"Our boys have our unwavering love and support, in everything, both on and off the field. From school drop-offs, to sports matches, to driving academic excellence, to mealtimes, to quality time, to discipline, to difficult moments, too and everything that involves raising them to become men of stature, honour and excellence. We’re so proud of you boys!!"

She also penned a loving note to her partner, Matthew, saying, "Grateful for a full and fulfilling life ♥️ and even more grateful for Grace for every season. Love doing this life with you, my Love. On to the next," she closed off.

Bongani and Matthew always make it a point to share some of their most precious moments with one another.

Matthew Booth and his girlfriend, Bongani Mthombeni, shared some cosy photos on social media. Image: Bonganimthombei_1

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to photo of Matthew and Bongani

Social media users gave mixed reactions about the couple, with some people side-eyeing them, while others noted how happy they looked.

Here are the positive reactions from netizens under @MDNnewss' X post:

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

"They look like a happy couple."

@BhovuRbay joked:

"Love is beautiful. Sweet like cheesecake."

@MJ_Mahlaela stated:

"Legend is not going back."

Some people despise the couple:

@FootballStage_1 stated:

"They must be arrested."

@ThisIsXolani joked:

"Lapho, we all wanted karma to do her magic, but it looks like they're thriving. Goes to show that life isn't a Nigerian movie."

@GrooTMan226 stated:

"Some people don't care how the kids will look like."

@oddettem responded:

"HATE! THEM! SO! MUCH! I can't even hide it."

@simajwili shared:

"My ex lasting with the woman he cheated on me with would not sit well with me."

MacG on Sonia Booth's comments

In a previous report from Briefly News, podcaster MacG weighed in on what Sonia Booth had to say about stay-at-home moms.

The Podcast and Chill host totally disagreed with the former model's advice during a debate on his podcast, with Mzansi opposing his views on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News