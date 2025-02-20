Former footballer Matthew Booth and his new bae Bongani Mthombeni recently served couple goals during a gym date

The couple's relationship has continued to grow despite starting to date when they were still married to their partners

The couple's fans applauded them for prioritising their health and exercising together

Matthew Booth and his new bae served couple goals in a new video. Image: bonganimthombeni_1

Matthew Booth and his new bae Bongani Mthombeni are serving couple goals in the gym showing Mzansi that a couple which exercises together stays together. This comes after Matthew Booth finalised his divorce from Sonia Booth after cheating with his current bae Bongani.

Matthew Booth and new bae Bongani Mthombeni serve couple goals

With his messy divorce in the rearview, the former Mamelodi Sundowns player is officially moving forward with his bae Bongani. Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni recently served couple goals after sharing a video on Instagram.

The couple gave their unique twist to the Kusho Bani dance challenge by sharing a joint video of them on a gym date.

The video shows the couple going through the paces side by side.

Watch the video below:

In the comments section, Instagram users cheered the couple on and applauded them for prioritising their health. Here are some of the comments:

faithy_fits said:

“You look cute right there 😍😍😍”

Troylibazi remarked:

“MAZZA 🔥🔥🔥”

Shalatinunu said:

“My people ❤️”

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni have never shied away from publicly showing their love for each other. A section of South Africans believed the couple’s relationship was doomed because of the way they met.

The couple started dating when they were still married to their respective partners with Matthew Booth’s then-wife Sonia, making their illicit affair public.

With the cheesecake drama firmly behind them, the couple’s relationship continues to grow in leaps and bounds. The couple launched a joint organisation last year called Booth Education & Sports Africa.

Bongani Mthombeni speaks on her relationship with Matthew Booth

Bongani Mthombeni revealed what makes her relationship with Matthew Booth tick.

Bongani Mthombeni shared what makes her bond with Matthew Booth strong. Image: bonganimthombeni_1

During an interview on a podcast, Engineer Your Life, in 2024, Bongani finally addressed the scandal that she had with Matthew Booth and his wife, Sonia Booth in 2022.

Bongani Mthombeni revealed that the whole incident made her bond with Matthew Booth stronger instead of separating them.

Sonia Booth capitalises on cheating scandal and starts business

Bongani and Matthew and not the only ones who came out stronger from their cheating scandal.

In a perfect case of turning lemons into lemonade, Matthew’s former wife, Sonia Booth, capitalised on the cheating scandal and started a cheesecake business.

Her empire expanded which included various flavours of ice cream. Sonia also launched a liqueur in her hometown in June 2023.

Soon after finalising her divorce with Matthew Booth, Sonia opened up about the whole process. She shared that the roller-coaster ride of a divorce left her drained.

Sonia Booth reacts to Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sonia Booth reacted to Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s divorce announcement.

The former model shared a picture of a newspaper article on her social media. The article discussed athletes’ marriages and how they have to navigate fame and groupies.

