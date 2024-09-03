The former model and businesswoman Sonia Booth has opened up about her divorce from soccer legend Matthew Booth

During an interview with Radio 2000, the TV star shared that this journey has drained her emotionally, physically and financially

Though it had been a rollercoaster ride for her, Sonia was very grateful for her support system during the hard time

It has been two years since the Matthew Booth cheesecake scandal, and businesswoman and TV star Sonia Booth has spoken out about the journey of her divorce from the soccer legend.

Sonia Booth says her divorce drained her emotionally and financially

After all the social media uproar their marital scandal caused, the former model Sonia Booth has opened up about her horrible divorce from her ex-husband and former Bafana Bafana player Matthew Booth.

During her interview with Radio 2000, Sonia shared how this whole process drained her physically, emotionally and financially; she also mentioned that it was a rollercoaster ride.

She said:

"It was a year and five months of heavily contested and nasty legal battles. It drained me emotionally, physically and financially. But I think all that was necessary because I was not about to settle under terms that were going to come back to bite me later in life.

"It's been quite a rollercoaster ride. I'm grateful for my support system because, had it not been for that, I wouldn't be sitting here today. I think I would've been in a mental institution, or I would have died, and I'm not exaggerating when I say that."

Despite all the challenges she has been through, Booth still made sure to maintain a positive outlook:

"All I experienced in the past year and five months happened for my own good. I believe everything happens for a reason, and it was all to strengthen me, to test my faith and to see how well-anchored I am."

Sonia Booth starts a cheesecake company

Briefly News previously reported that Sonia Booth created a Marula Cheesecake passionfruit ice cream business. She had received much support from her followers, and some placed orders from various parts of the country.

Because we are in the winter season and load shedding is inconvenient for the country, she decided to create a liqueur instead.

