Bucie recently opened up about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder

The singer, who recently made a comeback to the music scene, said she finally found a balance to manage her emotions after past episodes

This is after her husband filed for divorce and sparked controversy on social media

Bucie opened up about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. Images: bucie_nkomo

Bucie got real about being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and how she manages it.

Bucie speaks about borderline personality disorder

Bucie is back and ready to share her heart and voice with her supporters who have been waiting years for her return.

The singer recently marked her comeback with a new single, which, if fans are lucky, may possibly lead to another project.

The singer has been faced with plenty of hurdles over the years, one being her struggles with her mental health.

She spoke in an interview with David Mashabela, where she highlighted suffering from borderline personality disorder and how everything made sense after her diagnosis:

"It's not something we talk about enough as Africans; it's as if you are crazy. I have been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, and so much made sense, all of it."

The Superman hitmaker said before her diagnosis and dependency on medication that turned her into a zombie, her emotions were uncontrollable:

"When I'm mad, something switches, and I just see red. Then I snap out of it, and it's always like, 'Did I do that?' Being able to control your emotions is not easy."

Bucie faces divorce from husband

After nearly 10 years together, Bucie's husband, Lucky Nhlanhla Nkomo, was reportedly calling it quits.

Briefly News reported on their split, where it was revealed that a lack of communication was the main driver of the divorce, followed by Bucie allegedly prioritising her friends over her marriage.

With three children together, the publication also reported that Lucky would have full custody of the kids and allow Bucie to see them whenever it suits them.

