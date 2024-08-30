Music executive Nota Baloyi revealed that his divorce from Berita was his biggest failure

Nota and Afro-soul singer Berita finalised their divorce in June this year after they announced their separation in 2023

In a recent YouTube interview, Nota disclosed that the divorce left him heartbroken

Nota once again spoke about his divorce from Berita. The music executive was a guest on Owamie Entertainment, where he opened up about how the divorce made him feel.

Nota Baloyi said his divorce from Berita left him heartbroken. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Nota on how being divorced affects him

Speaking to Owamie, Nota Baloyi discussed his almost messy divorce from Berita. When Owamie asked Nota if he was sad that he was divorced, Nota admitted that he was actually heartbroken.

Nota went on to say that his divorce from Berita was his biggest failure in life, despite having faced many more adversities.

“Of course, I’m heartbroken that I am divorced; it’s the biggest failure in my life.”

The former couple finalised their divorce in June this year after they announced their separation in 2023.

Nota and Berita hug it out after signing divorce papers

When he was invited to DJ Sbu's The Hustler's Corner podcast, Nota said he hugged Berita after they signed the divorce papers. This was an effort to make a good last impression.

"I tried my best to look good. I was dressed in a suit that she had made. I combed my hair and made sure my cologne smelled fresh. I was like, 'I'm leaving a great last impression,' and that was it."

In addition to that, Nota said he sought closure, and he also touched on getting closure.

"'Closure' is a good description because, as a man, you're most obsessed about not failing, so it's always hard to accept a failure at anything. The one thing I didn't want to do was give up. Whatever goes down, at least I didn't give up; let's go down fighting. I was satisfied. I hugged her and wished her the best, and then my dad and I left."

Emtee and wife make amends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee reunited with his wife and the mother of his children, Nicole.

The rapper says he was committed to fighting for his family and that being separated from his wife was hard for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News