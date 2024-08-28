Nothende has officially marked her return to the music scene after a years-long hiatus

The singer had since gone MIA to focus on herself and other aspect of her life after claiming that she was exploited in the industry

Mzansi celebrated her return, while others raised questions on whether she ever received her money

Nothende released an album to mark her comeback to the music industry. Images: Nothende Madumo

Source: Facebook

Singer, Nothende marked her comeback with a new album after a decade-long hiatus.

Nothende makes her comeback

Soul singer, Nothende, has officially marked her comeback to the music industry after over a decade of silence.

The Colour Of You singer had raised claims that she was exploited after collaborating with controversial DJ, Lulo Cafe on I Wanna Love You.

Nothende said listening to the song became unbearable because despite never being paid and having her own song removed from radio, I Wanna Love You was getting airplay while she was blackballed.

She told ZiMoja that she has moved on and, after the release of her new album, The Interlude, said she never left music, saying it was a calling that you can't escape:

"I never left or stopped making music. I just hadn't released anything in a long time."

Mzansi reacts to Nothende's comeback

While fans celebrated Nothende's return, others have not forgotten the exploitation scandal and demanded to know if she was ever paid:

tshepo87 said:

"It’s actually quite crazy that artists see nothing wrong with exploiting one another. It’s not like his career has ever been one of success, but to deny Nothende that which is rightfully hers was always foul.

AndaSobs asked:

"Did she ever get her money from the yellow bone?

tshepo87 wrote:

"Lulo Cafe will always be a horrible person."

BathongRay reacted:

"Lulo Cafe will rot in hell for what he did to her."

Sir Trill speaks on being exploited

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sir Trill's revelations that he has never received a cent for his music.

Without mentioning names, Mzansi believed they knew which "grootman" he was referring to and called him out for always using young artists.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News