Media personality Lawrence Maleka has been announced as the #SAMA28 host once again after hosting the prestigious ceremony back in 2021

The Big Brother Mzansi host will co-host the live broadcast of the annual ceremony with Nandi Madida on 28 August

The award-winning The River actor shared that he's honoured to make a return to hosting the show that will take place at Sun City

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Lawrence Maleka is making a return to the South African Music Awards (Samas) stage. The Big Brother Mzansi host has been announced as the host of the #SAMA28.

Lawrence Maleka has been announced as the #SAMA28 host. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

He will co-host the prestigious ceremony with singer and media personality, Nandi Madida. The show will take place at Sun City on 28 August. It will be televised live on SABC 1.

Lawrence shot to fame after bagging the role of Zolani on The River. The award-winning media personality has also hosted SABC 1's dating show, Too Hot to Be Single. The media personality's excellent hosting skills will see him return to hosting the Samas this year. The star co-hosted the annual event with Bontle Modiselle in 2021, reports ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In a statement, Lawrence Maleka shared that he's honoured to host the country's most prestigious music awards show. RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi added that Lawrence is "a natural fit" for the SAMAs.

Lawrence Maleka bags 2 DStv MVCAs, talks about being in demand

In related news, Briefly News reported that The River star Lawrence Maleka is the man of the moment. The seasoned presenter and media personality recently scooped two awards at the DStv MVCA held on Saturday.

Following his massive win, Maleka emphasised the importance of persistence and working in silence. He said winning awards is enough proof that his hard work is being received by his fans.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, seasoned media personality Lawrence Maleka said the achievement did not come overnight. He added that it took hard work to get the recognition he is getting.

The award-winning TV presenter further said that understanding his craft over time makes his performances seem seamless.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News