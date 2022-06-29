Lawrence Maleka has made his mark in the South African entertainment industry with his amazing acting and hosting skills

The 32-year-old has been gracing our television screen for a while, appearing in award-winning shows such as The River

Lawrence, who scooped two awards at the just-ended DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, said it's because fans relate to his content

The River star Lawrence Maleka is the man of the moment. The seasoned presenter and media personality recently scooped two awards at the DStv MVCA held on Saturday.

Lawrence Maleka has attributed his success in the showbiz to hard work. Image: @sirlawrencemaleka

Source: Instagram

Following his win, Maleka emphasised the importance of persistence and working in silence. He said winning awards is enough proof that his hard work is being received by his fans.

In an interview with TimesLIVE, seasoned media personality Lawrence Maleka said the achievement did not come overnight. He added that it took hard work to get the recognition he is getting.

“I think I've been working hard for a while now, so for me what these rewards and accolades come to is, again testament that there's power in keeping your silence and keeping your head down and focusing on the product, and I've always been a firm believer in that. I've always been about the work and I've never been one to announce."

The TV presenter further said that understanding his craft over time makes his performances seem seamless. He added:

"I have the experience of working behind the scenes and understanding the industry, not just from being a personality or being an actor, but also from understanding production and all the elements from production, from pitching to organising crew to negotiating contracts to understanding the work."

Makhadzi says she begged to perform at the 2019 #DStvMVCA for free, SA reacts: "She deserves to win"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Makhadzi was one of the big winners at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards, winning the Favourite Artist or Group and the Favourite Song Awards.

The Ghanama singer, who couldn't hide her excitement, revealed that she had to beg to perform for free at the same awards ceremony a few years back. She said:

"I would like to thank DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards for giving me a chance last of last year to perform on this stage, it was not easy because I asked and begged for free because I knew that one day God is going to answer."

