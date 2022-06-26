South African entertainment big wigs came out dressed for the nines for the inaugural DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards on Saturday

Makhadzi was one of the big winners for the night bagging the Favourite Artist or Group and the Favourite Song Awards

However, the Mjolo hitmaker caught Mzansi's attention when she revealed that she begged to perform at the awards for free

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makhadzi was one of the big winners at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards winning the Favourite Artist or Group and the Favourite Song Awards.

Makhadzi was hailed by social media users after she revealed that she performed for free at the 2019 Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards. Image: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

The Ghanama singer who couldn't hide her excitement revealed that she had to beg to perform for free at the same awards ceremony a few years back. She said:

"I would like to thank DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards for giving me a chance last of last year to perform on this stage, it was not easy because I asked and begged for free because I knew that one day God is going to answer."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Twitter users applauded Makhadzi for doing whatever it took to get her mark on the music scene. The star shot to the top of Mzansi's trending lists as peeps congratulated her on her major win.

@James_StPat999 commented:

"And with that ladies and gentlemen we close the debate of Makhadzi vs anything….. Makhadzi rules this land ."

@PatMdluli commented:

"They allowed Makhadzi to perform for FREE then. Today she's big and all, instead of them giving her a chance to perform and get a chance to pay for her good work they sideline her. ANGIKHO RIGHT!"

@SiboMkhize noted:

"It breaks my heart to hear Makhadzi saying she begged to perform there, for FREE. And she was allowed to perform for FREE. And her performance was a killer of them all."

Makhadzi’s fans defend her after being accused of stealing Malawian artist’s song: “They don’t sound alike”

Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi has been accused of replicating a Malawian artist's song. The multi-award-winning Limpopo-born star recently teased the release of a song titled Tshintsha Magiya, released on 24 June.

The song is promising to be a fan favourite as it is already trending on TikTok. According to TshisaLIVE, the hit has garnered more than 12 000 uploads on the platform.

After hearing a teaser of the song, a South African entertainment blogger accused the Ghanama hitmaker of stealing it from a Malawian artist. Musa Kwawula took to Twitter to share that Scrafoc also has a gear song.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News