Makhadzi's fans have come to her defence following accusations that she stole a song from a Malawian artist

According to various reports, Makhadzi stole her song Tshintsha Magiya from an artist called Scrafoc, who also has a song titled Ma Gear

The Mjolo hitmaker's fans said although the songs both talk about gears, they are totally different, and Makhadzi's song is better

Makhadzi has been accused of replicating a Malawian artist's song. The multi-award-winning Limpopo-born star recently teased the release of a song titled Tshintsha Magiya, released on 24 June.

Makhadzi’s followers have come to her defence following allegations that she replicated a Malawian artist's song. Image: @makhadzisa

The song is promising to be a fan favourite as it is already trending on TikTok. According to TshisaLIVE, the hit has garnered more than 12 000 uploads on the platform.

After hearing a teaser of the song, a South African entertainment blogger accused the Ghanama hitmaker of stealing it from a Malawian artist. Musa Kwawula took to to share that Scrafoc also has a gear song.

Social media users defended Makhadzi, saying the songs do not sound alike, reports TimesLIVE. The publication notes that peeps said just because both singers mentioned the word 'gear' does not mean the songs are the same.

@Omphile_Katlego said:

"These songs aren't even similar..it's like when Faith Evans say "I love you" and Mary J Blige sings "I love you".. Different time and all. Scrafoc can go Scrafoc far away and leave our Khadzi alone!"

@Rebecca_Made added:

"Ma90s will know there was a song chencha magear and there was a dance to it. I think it was Arthur Mafokate if I’m not wrong. On top of that, this is a beat by vigro? How do we sue Malawi as a country?"

