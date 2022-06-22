Beyoncé Knowles has been charting Twitter trending lists since the release of her house single Break My Soul

The legendary singer and songwriter dropped the song off her much-anticipated studio album Renaissance

South Africans feel the Hallo hitmaker drew inspiration for the song cover and beat from late singer Brenda Fassie's song Ngiyakusaba

Beyoncé Knowles knows how to how to command attention. The legendary singer, regarded as the greatest performer of all time, has been trending since the release of her single Break My Soul.

Mzansi social media users feel Beyoncé drew inspiration for her new song 'Break My Soul' from Brenda Fassie's 'Ngiyakusaba'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to the banger, which is off of Queen Bey's upcoming album, Renaissance. Some social media users are not feeling the song, while others are grooving to the beat.

South Africans have also weighed in on the song. Many are saying Beyoncé's song reminded them of one of the country's greatest performers - Brenda Fassie. According to TshisaLIVE, Break My Soul reminded Mzansi Twitter users of MaBrr's hit Ngiyakusaba from her 1991 album, I Am Not A Bad Girl.

Not only that, but some social media users also spotted similarities between Bey's song cover and one of Brenda Fassie's videos.

@Bonginkocy_m said:

"Someone from South Africa sat and thought comparing Beyoncé’s new hit to Brenda Fassie’s music will somehow downgrade or bring shame to Beyoncé. Y’all try so hard to prove Beyoncé ain’t the greatest, you go as far as bringing your own people down and shitting on their faces."

@vusi_goniwe added:

"This new Beyonce song is giving me Brenda Fassie vibes mahn!! Ha ke sure..."

