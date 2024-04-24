Anele Tembe's father, Moses Tembe, refuted claims that his late daughter intended to harm herself, dismissing reports of her wanting to jump from the Hilton hotel

He believes her actions were not driven by a desire to end her life, stating she loved herself and craved attention

A viral video showed Anele standing at the top of a hotel, allegedly upset over suspicions of AKA's infidelity

Anele Tembe's father Moses Tembe has poured cold water on the reports that his late daughter was suicidal. This comes after a viral video of Nellie standing at the top of the Hilton Hotel in Durban a few months before her death.

Moses Tembe rubbished claims that Anele wanted to kill herself

Anele Tembe's father is finally speaking about his late daughter in the media. The popular KZN-based businessman recently broke his silence about Anele during an interview.

According to The South African, Tembe responded to the various allegations that his daughter Nellie Tembe wanted to take her own life when she climbed to the top of the Hilton Hotel a few months before her tragic death in Cape Town.

Moses Tembe addressed the issue during an interview with author Melinda Ferguson in her book When Love Kills: The Tragic Tale of AKA and Anele. He said he didn't know why Anele had gone to the top of the building, but it was not to take her life. He said:

“I don’t know what led to her standing up there. It was not something that my daughter would have done. I do not believe Anele was going to jump. My daughter loved herself so much. Anele was a very dramatic girl. She loved attention”.

Anele allegedly wanted to jump because AKA was cheating on her

A video that went viral on social media showed the star standing dangerously at the top of the building. According to various reports on social media, Anele had gone to the hotel to visit AKA who was in town to conduct business.

Nellie allegedly took the lift to the 19th floor when she did not find the late rapper in his room. Authorities managed to get her down and she was reportedly admitted to Akeso Umhlanga clinic.

Anele Tembe’s father Moses Tembe discusses AKA for the 1st time

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Tembe's death anniversary was on 11 April 2024, and some of her family members released statements. In a sit-down, Moses Tembe explained that he did not believe that his daughter undressed and threw herself off the Pepper Club Hotel balcony.

South Africans have speculated about how Anele Tembe died, including her then-fiancé, AKA being a main suspect in the court of public opinion. Moses Tembe recently explained why he expected prosecution and for AKA to be in the box to face the court.

