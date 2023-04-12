Anele Tembe passed away two years ago at a hotel in Cape Town, and allegations continue to circulate that her fiancé, AKA, might have played a role in her death

Women's organisations and fans have taken to social media to honour Anele's memory and call for justice

The Tembe family called into question the investigation done by the NPA in a scathing letter accusing them of failing to prosecute Supa Mega

Two years after her passing, SA remembers Nellie. Images: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Yesterday marked the second anniversary of the tragic death of Anele 'Nellie' Tembe, who passed away outside the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town. The circumstances surrounding her death remain controversial, with allegations that her fiancé, the late AKA, played a role in the events that led to her passing.

2 Years ago Anele Tembe passed on

Women For Change, an organisation dedicated to empowering women and promoting gender equality, took to social media to celebrate Anele's life and honour her memory.

The Twitter post read:

"Today, we remember the beautiful Anele 'Nellie' Tembe, who allegedly 'fell' from the 10th floor of a hotel in Cape Town and died. Our thoughts are with the Tembe family and Nellie's friends. Rest in Power, Queen. #womenforchange #sayhername"

Mzansi remembers Anele

South Africans responded with messages of remembrance and condolence.

@BeeCeeAudio reacted with:

"That is terribly sad. May Nellie RIP and may justice one day be served."

@Somi_Nduna tweeted:

"Rest in peace, Anele Tembe!️"

@astrobear13 said

"This is so sad."

Speculation of AKA's involvement in her death

Just two months ago, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was also tragically killed, adding to the already difficult situation for the Tembe family whilst simultaneously fueling speculation of their involvement in the rapper's death.

According to City Press, the Tembe family lawyer has since come forward to allege that AKA played a significant role in Anele's death, with evidence pointing to him as the main player behind the tragedy. In a scathing letter, the family accuses the NPA of failing to prosecute the rapper while he was still alive.

As we remember Anele on this second anniversary of her passing, our thoughts go out to her family and friends. May her memory inspire change and justice for all those who have suffered similar tragedies.

