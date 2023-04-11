AKA's close friend Don Design has opened up about his life after the Comaony rapper was assassinated while he was present

Don said it has not been easy, especially after celebrating his first birthday following the assassination of Supa Mega

The Fela In Versace hitmaker's bestie also called out those accusing him of involvement in the high-profile death

Don Design has finally spoken out about the death of his close friend AKA. Don called his first birthday following the assassination of the Company rapper the worst he has ever had.

AKA was gunned down in Durban on Florida Road. The suspected murderers were arrested a few weeks ago, but Mzansi remains sceptical.

Don Design celebrates 1st birthday without AKA

When news of AKA's untimely death broke, many people were shocked and demanded justice as soon as possible. A CCTV video showing outside Wish restaurant where AKA was shot trended.

Many rumours began circulating, including accusing Don of orchestrating AKA's death. People claimed that Don's sneaky behaviour in the video suggested he was involved in the Mass Country hitmaker's assassination.

Since then, Mzansi has been pressuring Don to speak out and demand justice for AKA to prove his innocence. TshisaLIVE reports that on his birthday recently, Don had had enough of the accusation and blasted Mzansi.

"I don’t need any of you fake people checking up on me. I’m with my family and getting help. None of y’all can fathom half the s**t I gotta go through.”

While calling out netizens, Don also opened up about spending his first birthday without his best friend. He said:

“Another year around the sun, this is the worst birthday ever. From death threats to my character being assassinated on every social media platform every day.”

Don Design joins AKA's mom Lynn Forbes in being honest about their grieving process

Don Design's candidness about his life after AKA's death followed another heartbreaking post by Supa Mega's mother, Lynn Forbes.

Lynn stated that although it has been two months since she lost her son, the scars have not healed, but she is doing her best.

"Good self-care, self-acceptance and social support is what gets me through the days. There is new life to be lived all around me."

Nadia Nakai allegedly still living at late AKA's house

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai allegedly still lives in AKA's house in Bryanston, Johannesburg, almost two months after his death. The rapper was shot dead in Durban on February 10.

AKA and Nadia were madly in love at the time of his sudden death. The Fela In Versace hitmaker had left Nadia Nakai in Johannesburg when he took a trip to Durban with his boys. Unfortunately, he was gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road in Durban and never returned to Nadia.

Social media users took to the microblogging app and shared mixed reactions to the claims. Some questioned why she still lives there, while others shared that people grieve differently.

