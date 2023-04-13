Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena has opened up about the personal problems she is facing in a heartbreaking Instagram post

The rapper lost her two close friends and industry colleagues Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Costa Titch

Moozlie revealed that she has not been well as she has a cousin who is critically ill, months after losing her friends

Nomuzi Mabena who is popularly known as Moozlie has opened up about losing her close friends AKA and Costa Titch.

Moozlie has opened up about losing AKA and Costa Titch. Image: @moozlie and @costatitch

The rapper who played a pivotal role during AKA's funeral opened up for the first time saying she has been going through a lot.

Moozlie talks about losing AKA and Costa Titch one month apart

TimesLIVE reported that the media personality took to her Instagram stories to pour her heart out in a touching post. Moozlie said she has been dealing with a lot since the beginning of this year and losing her colleagues made matters worse. She wrote:

"I woke up feeling so anxious this morning. Two months since Kiernan died. One month since Costa died and now I’ve got a cousin who is critically ill.

"Every time I start to wrap my head around one thing, something else comes and knocks it off my shoulder completely."

Moozle opens up about how she has been dealing with a lot this year

The star added that this year has been filled with sad moments. She noted that each time she tries to come to terms with a situation, something bigger comes and shutters her heart completely. Moozlie added:

"Every month is a life-altering situation closely preceded or followed by a heart-shattering loss. It's relentless. This morning’s devotion came right on time."

Nadia Nakai shows love to Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena for being supportive when AKA was assassinated

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nadia Nakai has expressed gratitude to Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena for being a source of strength for everyone close to the recently assassinated rapper AKA.

The Dangerous hitmaker lost Supa Mega on February 10, 2023, after unknown men shot him and ran away. Nadia was devastated by the tragic death because it was rumoured that they were about to take their relationship to the next level.

One of the few people who remained strong for people close to AKA was Nomuzi. According to ZAlebs, she was even chosen as the MC for Supa Mega's memorial service on February 17.

