The shooting of AKA has devastated many people and his fans want justice for the slain musician

People that have been studying the CCTV footage of AKA's killing said they suspect his friend Don Design betrayed the rapper

Twitter users shared their takes on AKA's shooting and the blurry video is a hot topic on timelines

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Don Design is suspected of being involved in AKA's shooting by SA tweeps. Image: @don_design

Source: Instagram

AKA's fans are working hard to solve the rapper's murder and have been spending hours looking at the clip of his final seconds on earth.

Many of them said AKA's close friend Don Design should be considered a suspect based on his body language in the CCTV footage.

Twitter user posts that he suspects AKA's friend Don Design

A tweleb @AdvoBarryRoux led the discussion on Twitter and said Don's behaviour seemed dodgy before AKA was shot in the head. He tweeted to his 2 million followers:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After watching all the CCTV footages over and over. This one is not make sure. The way he was moving around and looking at cameras before AKA was shot is not make sure."

South Africans weigh in on Don Design's body language in the CCTV footage showing AKA's shooting

People shared their opinions in the comments sections, and although a lot of people agreed that Don might be a Judas some said he was looking around the area and camera because he wanted to pee.

@uthandomngomez mentioned:

"Betrayal never comes from enemies but from close friends."

@H_Matebese said:

"In this case, AKA family will have to get an IT expert to retrieve all messages from the cellphones of his friends to get the truth as they did with Oscar Pistorius case."

@RayTheGuy9 posted:

"Celebrities should stop hanging out with friends unless it's in their secured homes, not public areas. Trust no one."

@SBXNVKVLISX suggested:

"He looked directly at the second shooter! We need a face sketch from him."

@iNdunaYamaButho commented:

"It looked to me like the man was peeing."

@fafafall2 added:

"Judas hugged Jesus Christ and kissed him before setting him up."

@MehlWill shared:

"I watched that thing numerous times from all angles. He really moved dodgy."

@structurebaby said:

"He was not involved but he definitely saw the other shooter's face."

AKA’s Shooting: Graphic CCTV footage shows moment rapper AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were gunned down

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a CCTV video showing AKA's last moments on earth has left Mzansi at a loss for words. The viral clip shows the rapper and some of his friends leaving Wish restaurants and heading to their vehicles.

A hitman wearing a hoodie then walks up to the group and fires shots, shooting AKA in the back of the head and runs away on foot.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News