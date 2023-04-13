Nadia Nakai shared an update on her grief after her boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was murdered in Durban

The Dangerous hitmaker said she has been praying to God for help and does not regret her decision

AKA and Nadia Nakai's fans said she chose the right healing remedy and comforted her once more

Nadia Nakai has turned to God after her lover AKA was shot dead in Durban on February 10.

Nadia Nakai revealed her spirituality has been helping her heal from AKA's death. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega was killed outside the now-closed Wish Restaurant on Florida Road. Since then, there have been speculations about his murderers.

Five unnamed men were recently arrested in connection with the assassination of the Company rapper, but his family made no confirmation. AKA's lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, however, denied the arrest.

Nadia Nakai finds solace in God after AKA's assassination

The Naaa Meaan rapper has been candid about her grief. She posts daily to let her fans know how she coped after the Mass Country rapper was killed.

Nadia recently revealed on Twitter that her faith has kept her going thus far. She added that AKA's death brought her closer to God because she saw how he carried and healed her scars.

"Even in my pain I see God so much. God knows my anger, but even in that I know He’s got me & always has. I see it! I’ve never been more spiritually awake as I am now! I’m leaning in fully! How can I not. I lost the closest person to me & He is there, no way I can turn my back."

Mzansi comforts Nadia Nakai after opening up about life after AKA's death

@dedutchsa2 said:

"May God continue to be with you and give you strength every day #Bragga. We love you, and thank you for supporting and loving our Kiernan the way you did. God bless you."

@ajibade_joanna shared:

"In that case, @Nadia_nakai girl, you are mourning well. It's about to get better for you."

@MishingaS posted:

"No amount of words can take away the ache and pain. I will offer you prayer, love, and patience as you continue this difficult journey. I want you to know that you have so many people that love you. May God's faithfulness hold you firm. Trust him for every single second day."

@CharBongz replied:

"Sending love and hugs to you, Naniee ❤️"

@unathi79 commented:

" Stay strong Nadia."

@Didintle09 wrote:

"We love you, Nadia."

@MmatlaleM added:

"So happy for you. Continue to hold on to him ❤️❤️❤️"

Nadia Nakai shares grieving update after Don Design celebrated his first birthday after AKA's assassination

Don Design, who was also present at the murder scene, also spoke out about AKA's death. TshisaLIVE reported that Don celebrated his first birthday following the tragic death and dubbed it the "worst birthday ever."

Supa Mega's bestie not only lost his best friend that fateful night, but he was also accused of being involved in his death. Many netizens who analysed the CCTV footage submitted as evidence accused Don of being suspicious and threatened him.

On his birthday, Don revealed that the insults and accusations tormented him and that he was seeking help.

Nadia Nakai shares a screenshot of a sweet WhatsApp conversation with AKA one week before his murder

In related news, Briefly News reported Nadia Nakai has been mourning AKA since his death. The star opened up about her feelings in heartwarming posts on her social media pages.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bragga said she sometimes feels undeserving of the love she has been receiving from her fans after going back to work.

According to TimesLIVE, the Young, Famous and African star also shared a screenshot of a sweet conversation she had with the Fela In Versace hitmaker days before he was gunned down in Durban.

