Talented Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo revealed her natural make-up-free look, and she looked stunning

Netizens were left swooning over the music producer's beauty, agreeing that she looked very beautiful without makeup

The Khuza Gogo singer is known for her looks, but fans were taken aback by her going makeup-free

Briefly News spoke with a professional makeup artist, Siwe Duma, who debunked the common misconception that makeup is used to make people look beautiful

DBN Gogo is known for her musical talents, swag, and unique fashion style. People agree that she has a gorgeous face but has rarely shown her natural face.

DBN Gogo looks stunning in recent video

Talented Amapiano DJ and music producer DBN Gogo showed off her natural, make-up-free look, and she looks absolutely stunning.

The video was posted by controversial blogger @Musa_Khawula with the caption:

"DBN Gogo shows off her face without make up."

Mzansi shows DBN Gogo love, while others troll her

Social media users were left swooning over the music producer's natural beauty, agreeing that she looked absolutely stunning without makeup.

Some salty comments were made about the star's looks, so Briefly News spoke to a professional makeup artist, Siwe Duma, who debunked the common misconceptions surrounding makeup and why women use it.

Duma said makeup is not used to make a woman or anyone look beautiful, but if done correctly, it enhances a person's natural look. The artist also emphasised the importance of using quality products on a person's face to retain the skin's moisture when not wearing makeup.

The Khuza Gogo singer is known for her looks, but fans were taken aback by her going makeup-free.

@sheabutterhun:

"She looks more beautiful without makeup."

@Maluda012

"Every time she blinks. Her beauty gets more exposed."

@TMNLMNKRL:

"She is actually way too beautiful without make-up."

@Melusi_Mokone:

"So is it an achievement to be natural?"

@__T_touch:

"She looks better without it."

@General_Sport7:

"Lovely without makeup. Unlike so many people."

@eemz_em:

"We've seen her face without make-up for so many years, even in parliament."

@princeemolefe:

"Okay, this woman is gorgeous."

@ministerTP__:

"The make-up is fighting for its life with her. But, I must admit, she’s more cuter than with make-up on."

Lerato Phasha receives nasty comments for makeup-freelook

According to a previous report from Briefly News, Oscar Mbo's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, recently made headlines on social media after a picture of her was shared online showing her without makeup.

Musa Khawula posted a picture of Lerato without makeup, showing off her natural hair. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how she looked without makeup and with her natural hair.

