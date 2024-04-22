Dbn Gogo's viral dance video has sparked mixed reactions, with some fans praising her moves and curves while others criticised her body

Despite the criticism, many fans appreciated her energy and beauty, with some even praising her body and moves

The video, part of the Wadibusa challenge, was shared on social media and drew attention to the ongoing debate around body shaming and online trolling

A video of Dbn Gogo showing off her dance moves has gone viral on social media. The clip has sparked mixed reactions from fans sharing their thoughts.

A video of Dbn Gogo dancing received mixed reactions from fans. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dbn Gogo's video divides Mzansi

Dbn Gogo has once again become a victim of mean social media trolls. The hitmaker's name popped up on social media trends when she hopped onto the viral Wadibusa challenge.

The video of the star showing off her moves was shared on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. The post showed the star rocking a sleeveless white top and denim shorts doing what she does best.

Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in on Dbn Gogo's dance video

Social media users were buzzing after the video went viral. Some hailed the star for flaunting her curves and her moves. Some mean trolls posted negative comments about her body.

@Mali20265085 said:

"She needs to lose weight, haikhona."

@unwindwithOkuhl said:

"Entleke what's happening? Uneshwapa or uneshwapa?"

@XUFFLER noted:

"Focalist dodged a bullet."

@Siya_Ndlumbini commented:

"She's such a mood "

@visse_ss said:

"She's beautiful... with that banging body."

@Sizwe86913465 wrote:

"I don’t blame ocalistic, there’s nothing there in the back."

