Social media users recently debated Connie Ferguson's workout video, where she was seen skipping rope

Some suggested she should inspire her daughters Lesedi and Alicia to stay fit

One user's comment about the daughters' weight sparked mixed reactions

Veteran South African actress and producer Connie Ferguson's name recently popped up on the timeline after fans shared their thoughts on her impressive workout routines and how she inspires everyone except her two daughters Lesedi and Alicia Ferguson.

Fans have reacted to Connie Ferguson's workout video. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's workout video splits Mzansi

Social media users were divided after a fan noted that iconic thespian Connie Ferguson should inspire her two daughters to hit the gym and keep fit. It all started when a tweep with the handle @ntokozo_eff shared a short clip of the former Generations star doing what she does best - skipping rope.

The video garnered a lot of responses from fans. One fan said Connie should also inspire Lesedi and Alicia. She wrote:

"Her children are obese, how come their mother does not inspire them."

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to the post

Social media users were divided after the video went viral. Some said the comment about Connie Ferguson's children's weight was too harsh. Others said it needed to be said.

@SikelelaNjoli said:

"Obese" is a too harsh kodwa Sisi"

@KweziQuesta added:

"Unlike their mother, they grew up with everything available to them.They're not obese they're happily rich."

@SimthoBiyela commented:

"Seeing a person calling a spade a spade doesn't get to be seen every day."

@majorleague1313 wrote:

"Watch people crucify you for being honest! There’s nothing cute about fat kids rich or not!"

@jaayyy87 added:

"1st thought that came into my mind.. like why aren’t they joining their mom."

