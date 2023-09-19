Rapper Nadia Nakai, currently in Dallas, Texas for the AFRIMMA Awards, maintains her fitness routine by hitting the gym and working on her summer body

Nadia Nakai did not allow being far from home to stop her from hitting the gym and working on her hot summer body.

Nadia Nakai showed off her hot body while working out in the USA. Image: @nadianakai

Nadia Nakai works out while in Dallas Texas

Celebrities are working hard for their hot summer bodies. For rapper Nadia Nakai, being far away from Mzansi did not stop her from hitting the gym and burning out some calories.

The star recently jetted off to the USA to host the AFRIMMA Awards. Taking to her Instagram timeline, Nadia Nakai shared a short video of her workout session. She explained that she always travels with her gym wear because she knows the hotels she stays in have gyms.

The rapper also revealed that she prefers working out alone, unlike other celebrities who have personal trainers. She wrote:

"We Working On It! Shout out to @cottonon_africa for the green fit! Forgot where I got the other one from ‍♀️"

Nadia Nakai's fans react to her workout video

Nadia Nakai's Instagram followers loved seeing her putting in the work, even when she is in America. Some fans shared comments about her voiceover in the video. Many enjoyed it, while others accused her of being a Megan Thee Stallion copycat.

@lolitha_kay commented:

"Lol, I enjoyed the voiceover "

@sharon_gambu said:

"You’re doing great "

@revenge_beauty_rsa added:

"Looking good nadz "

@jaladysativa wrote:

"Meghan copycat"

Afrimma 2023: Nadia Nakai scoops Southern Female Artist Award, shares pics from the Dallas event

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African rapper Nadia Nadia was recognised at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) on 18 September in Dallas, Texas.

Bragga scooped up the Best Southern Female Artist Award at the prestigious event hosted at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

