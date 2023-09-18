Nadia Nadia has walked away with the Southern Female Artist Award at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA)

The rapper who also co-hosted the show made the announcement on social media and shared some snaps from the event

Fans showered Nadia with congratulatory messages and said she deserved the win after the tough year she's had

Nadia Nakai was named the best Southern female artist at the Afrimma Awards. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Nadia Nadia was recognised at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) on 18 September in Dallas, Texas.

Bragga scooped up the Best Southern Female Artist Award at the prestigious event hosted at the Meyerson Symphony Center.

Nadia Nakai shows Afrimma outfit

Nadia looked stunning in an orange ensemble by South African designer Gert Johan Coetzee. The rapper posted pictures of the look on Instagram and showed off the coveted Afrimma trophy.

Nadia grateful for Afrimma award

The Naa Meaan hitmaker showed appreciation for being honoured and captioned her post:

I’m AN AFRIMMA AWARD WINNER! Thank you for my best Southern female artist AWARD. Winning Women in a Winning dress! Thank you @gertjohancoetzee for making my second look for the @afrimma "

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi applauds Nadia Nakai

In true Mzansi fashion, netizens praised Nadia for representing the country internationally.

Read some of the comments below:

@moozlie wrote:

"Shine my baby.✨"

@crylettek commented:

"Congratulations my darling."

@realdj45 stated:

"Keep winning sis."

@nadianakaifans added:

"Congratulations Mega queen. "

@pembe.chama.5 wrote:

"I swear I’ll change my behaviour for you Nadia."

@lynnforbesza said:

"A whole BEST FEMALE SOUTHERN AFRICA winner! Congratulations! "

@leratolicious1 posted:

"Come back so we can celebrate! Congratulations Baby Girl! ❤️"

@lethudubasi stated:

"Congratulations. ❤️I love this dress."

