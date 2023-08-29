The Queen of Bling has bagged another nomination and will be flying to Europe to represent South Africa

She has been nominated for her superb acting skills in portraying Zandile Zulu on The Wife

Mbau will be competing alongside some of South Africa's best-rising talents who will be representing the country at the awards

She spoke to Briefly News about how she felt when receiving the nomination

Actress Khanyi Mbau was nominated for best actress by Septimius Awards for the role of Zandile Zulu on Showmax's 'The Wife'. Images: @mabureloaded, @k_iam_47

Khanyi Mbau has received recognition for her acting skills for her role of Zandile, an ex-convict and wife of taxi boss Nkosana Zulu, on Showmax's The Wife.

Khanyi Mbau nominated at Septimius Awards

Her selection, alongside Rosemary Zimu from the Netflix series Savage Beauty, for the Best African Actress category was reported by entertainment commentator @PhilMphela on Twitter, which was captioned:

"Khanyi Mbau and Rosemary Zimu nominated for an international acting award. The pair are representing Mzansi in the Best African Actress category at the Septimius Awards. The ceremony will be held on 26th of September in Amsterdam, The Netherlands."

Khanyi chats to Briefly News about the nomination

When Briefly News asked the Young, Famous & African reality star what the nomination meant for her, she expressed gratitude:

"I was absolutely touched, thank you. What an honour."

Social media congratulates Khanyi's Septimius nomination

Here are some of the comments the actresses received when news of her nomination was announced:

Senzo Radebe receives a nomination from the Septimius Awards

Earlier, Briefly News reported that actor Senzo Radebe also received a nomination from the international award body.

The star was nominated to join the Best African Actor category in the Septiums Awards that will be held in Amsterdam in September. He will compete for the title after portraying the role of Senzangakhona Zulu in Mzansi Magic's Shaka iLembe.

He acts alongside Nomzamo Mbatha, who recently received stellar reviews for playing the character of his on-screen and estranged wife, Queen Nandi.

