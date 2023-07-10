The Wife 's Ntando Mncube's stellar on-screen performance has been recognised as one of the finest in KZN

He is being applauded for his embodiment of a family man who is leading a double on Mzansi Magic's Isifiso

Mncube's followers gave him praise as he will compete against tough rivals in his nominated category

Ntando Mncube's embodiment of being a villain in popular hit shows in Mzansi has been finally recognised.

Mhlengi's character shows brilliant craftsmanship on Isifiso

The Wife actor announced on his Instagram that he is nominated by the Simon Sabela KZN Film & Television Awards in the best actor category for his role as Mhlengi in Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Isifiso.

He congratulated his fellow nominees in the post:

This is what his followers had to say about his nomination:

Ntando thanks his producers for his nomination

TshisaLIVE reports that the Kwa-Zulu Natal native felt honoured to be nominated, and he showed gratitude to God, and the producer of Isifiso, Chris Q Radebe, for making his character a success:

“What an honour to be recognised for this role, thank you to my amazing producer.

"I am speechless, but truly grateful to God for his divine blessings."

He will be against Thembinkosi Mthembu, Sphesihle Vazi and Sdumo Mtshali for the best-actor award.

Mncube started out in 2013 on Intersexions, an educational drama series on SABC 1, and has played a part in the medical drama series Durban Gen, and is currently on the record-breaking historical drama series Shaka iLembe.

Mbali Mavimbela nominated for the best-actress award

Meanwhile, in another entertainment report by Briefly News, his on-screen colleague was nominated for the Simon Sabela film awards.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela announced her nomination in the best-actress category for her role of Hlomu Zulu, a loved taxi boss wife in the telenovela The Wife by Showmax.

She will be competing with Jo-Anne Reyneke, Nelisiwe Sibiya and Nompilo Maphumulo.

