Mzansi Magic will premiere a new TV show, Isifiso, that promises drama and intrigue and featuring some familiar faces

Isifiso will bring to the screen names such as Nelisa Mchunu, Zinhle Mabena, Melusi Yeni and some talented newcomers

The show will also offer an impressive supporting cast, including some big names such as musician Sjava, and many are looking forward to Isifiso

Isifiso will be Mzansi Magic's latest soapie that is predicted to be a hit amongst South African audiences.

Nelisa Mchunu will star in Mzansi Magic's new show, 'Isifiso', alongside familiar faces such as Zinhle Mabena and Ntando Ncube.

Source: Instagram

Isifiso's casting took some iconic actors from other series, such as Nelisa Mchunu, Melusi Yeni, Ntando Mncube and more.

Mzansi Magic's Isifiso's impressive cast members

According to ZAlebs, Isifiso will bring some new faces to the screen with Duduzile Ngcobo and Bandile Maphalala.

The new soapie will be packed with familiar talents, such as Isibaya's Nelisa Mchunu, who will play the lead, Bazothini. Also from Isibaya is Zinhle Mabena. Joining the already impressive cast is Melusi Yeni from The Wild alongside Ntando Mncube from The Wife.

The director of local entertainment at M-Net said they hope the new soapie will be relatable to viewers. The director hopes the show will balance familiar faces with "new talent".

Isifiso will follow Bazothini's story, a woman desperate for everyone to like her who would do anything to please people. The drama revolves around a tragedy that will drastically change the character's life.

Supporters look forward to Mznasi Magic's Isifiso

Fans will be happy to see familiar faces play out the new drama series. Nelisa, soon to be known as Bazothini, shared the news on her social media. Many expressed their anticipation for the show and congratulated her.

@sane_ndlovu commented:

"Can't wait!"

@ta_syf commented:

"You really working hey?! Love to see it! Keep shining!"

@zamaneigh wrote:

"I cannot wait!❤️"

@sthelo_moeketsi commented:

"Congrats, spread your wings keep on growing in the industry ❤️"

@jess_khoza added:

"Look at you, you're growing as an actress! I'm beyond proud of you. May God continue to open doors for you."

