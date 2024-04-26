The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has uncovered that some Royal House employees were submitting multiple claims for their work

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the discrepancy was discovered during the ongoing probe into the staff employed at the Royal Homes

Dube-Ncube said the state of the premises necessitated the provincial government, which pays the employees, to look into the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said her government launched an investigation into the Zulu Royal House to uncover ghost employees. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Stock Image

Source: Getty Images

The KwaZulu Natal Premier said some alleged staff members in the Zulu Royal Household were submitting multiple claims.

Ghost employees discovered in Zulu Royal House

Nomusa Dube-Ncube said a team investigating alleged ghost employees working for the Royal House discovered the anomaly.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Premier made the revelations during an imbizo at Inchanga outside Durban on 23 April 2024.

State of Zulu Royal Homes concerns KZN Premier

According to ZiMOJA, the provincial government decided to investigate after noting that the homes were poorly kept despite an adequate staff tally.

Dube-Ncube said this was alarming as the Kwazulu-Natal government paid for about 40 security officers, 50 domestic workers, and 50 employed cleaners.

The discovery of the ghost employees follows the provincial government’s recent sacking of King Misuzulu’s praise singer, Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe.

King Misuzulu’s praise singer hired by Zululand Municipality

Briefly News recently reported that the Zululand District Municipality hired Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe as a Senior Arts and Culture Co-ordinator.

Mdletshe, whom the provincial government retired from his position as King Misuzulu’s praise singer, was expected to start in his new position on 2 May 2024.

A municipality statement said Mdleshe would be responsible for training young poets and artists in the history and praises of the Zulu Kings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News