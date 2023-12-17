The SABC launched a comprehensive investigation into irregular, corrupt, and fraudulent freelance contracts

One implicated manager has tendered an immediate resignation, while other staff members face disciplinary proceedings

South Africans are stunned that the state broadcaster is still plagued with maladministration and corruption

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is undergoing a thorough investigation into freelance contracts that have been deemed irregular, corrupt, and fraudulent.

SABC takes action against staff members

Initiated by the Group Executive of News, Moshoeshoe Monare, the probe has already seen one manager resigning with immediate effect, reported SABCNews.

Other implicated staff members are undergoing disciplinary processes.

Leaked SABC email

Rather concerning is an anonymous email circulating on social media, that shows payments of 'ghost workers.'

This revelation has heightened the urgency and intensity of the investigation as SABC endeavours to address any financial irregularities and maintain transparency within the organisation.

Citizens address the corruption at SABC

South Africans on social media weighed in on the apparent corruption at the public broadcaster. Many expressed that they were not surprised given the culture of abusing power in the country.

Pablosh Dipapatlele said:

"No surprises at all, this is South Africa anything is possible."

Gift Mpho asked:

"Don't you have an existing HR, doesn't it perform headcount verification?"

Bastiaan Vermooten mentioned:

"Here we go again, but why am I not surprised?"

Lebo Mcquinn wrote:

"I hope this time around it has nothing to do with Hlaudi. Wow, but this institution mara."

Jason Evershed mentioned:

"They do not even know who's working there, how useless are you? SABC is useless that much."

Msizie KaLwazi Mnguni stated:

"Viva ANC."

Fetsi Mphela added:

"ANC cadres. "

