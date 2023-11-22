Xolani Tseletsele, the Kopanong Municipality mayor who verbally attacked a resident in his home, was suspended

ANC's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, announced that he would be facing disciplinary processes and his seat would have to be vacated

Netizens did not fully believe that he would be punished and placed no trust in the ruling party's discipline processes

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi News during his seven years in South Africa.

Mzansi doubts that Kopanong Municipality mayor Xolani Tseletsele's suspension will hold. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Koena Maila

Source: UGC

The Kopanong Municipality mayor, Xolani Tseletsele, has been suspended by the African National Congress. He has also been recalled from his position as mayor and is due to face disciplinary measures following his attack on a resident. Netizens believed he wouldn't be punished and dissed the ANC's disciplinary process.

Fikile Mbalula announces Tseletsele's suspension

@MDNnewss posted an update on their X, formerly Twitter, account. The tweet included a video of ANC's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, delivering the ruling party's verdict. In the video, Mbalula revealed that the ANC took a strong stance against him and will be suspended with immediate effect. Mbalula also announced that Tseletele must be recalled and subjected to a disciplinary process for his conduct. View the tweet here.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tseletsele made news when he threatened a Kopanong Municipality resident after the resident allegedly complained on Facebook about the municipality's potholes.

No faith in the ANC's disciplinary process

South Africans did not believe the so-called disciplinary process would yield actionable results.

Tebogo Koma said:

“The non-existent ANC disciplinary processes just means he’ll be parked for a while and will return in a few months when all have forgotten. He’ll go back to insulting and threatening residents as usual.”

KZN Bhutiza exclaimed:

“They’re just saying it’s for clout. It’s probably gonna be a slap in the wrist.”

Review it was unmoved.

“Suspension with full pay, then later he will be moved from Free State to the NEC.”

Some welcomed the move.

Ennette wrote:

“After this, I sincerely hope the former mayor and his buddies won’t harass or kill the man they were threatening.”

Oletta observed:

“This is the kind of swift action we want and want to see. I wish you guys were consistent with the remedial action against fellow party members.”

SK_MANV wrote:

“He must be suspended. He can’t go around threatening people for service delivery. I’m just worried about that guy’s safety now.”

eThekwini municipality pays suspended employee for 4 years

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that an eThekwini suspended employee got paid for four years.

The employee did not report for duty, and his suspension was not lifted after he underwent a disciplinary process after getting involved in a verbal exchange with his supervisor. He was suspended, and the municipality claims he returned to duty only to be suspended a few more times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News