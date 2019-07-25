Global site navigation

Lyceum College courses and admission requirements for 2023
by  Priscillah Mueni Adrianna Simwa

The job market is demanding and you need to ensure that, as an employee, you are well-equipped to match the required standards. These demands require that one goes through an institution of higher learning that is competent and equips them with the needed skills to fit perfectly in the industries. Lyceum College courses are geared towards ensuring that the learner meets these requirements.

Lyceum College courses
Are you a learner who wishes to further your studies and are looking for suggestions on institutions of higher learning that you could join? If that is the case, Lyceum College should be on your list of institutions. The college is one of the best-reviewed institutions of higher learning. It offers the best education quality and has programmes that perfectly fit in with those who wish to go through school and work simultaneously.

Lyceum college courses and fees 2023

For prospective students, it is prudent to get insight into the courses the school offers. That way, they can evaluate whether the courses align with the career they wish to pursue. The college has three main faculties. Each one of the faculties has a list of programs that are offered. They include:

  • Faculty of Commerce
  • Faculty of Education
  • Faculty of Humanities

Lyceum College courses

With this wide range of programs ranging from Lyceum College degree programmes to diploma courses, you have better chances of employment. These courses have a part-time option; hence, one can easily pursue their studies even when they are at work.

What courses does Lyceum College offer? The table below shows all the institution's available programmes with the fees and duration of the study.

ProgrammeFeesDuration
Advanced Certificate in Project ManagementR20,8201 year
Advanced Diploma in Traffic and Metropolitan PolicingR20,8201-2 years
Bachelor of Administration in Licensing PracticeR18,3653-6 years
Bachelor of Arts in Disaster and Safety ManagementR21,1153-6 years
Bachelor of Commerce in ManagementR22,0323-6 years
Diploma in Criminal JusticeR19,7043-6 years
Diploma in Grade R TeachingR26,6333-6 years
Diploma in ManagementR20,6293-6 years
Diploma in Metropolitan and Traffic PolicingR19,3153-6 years
Diploma in Public AdministrationR20,6283-6 years
Higher Certificate in Criminal Justice R20,3221 year
Higher Certificate in General ManagementR20,9701 year
Higher Certificate in Incident ManagementR20,3221 year
Higher Certificate in Law Enforcement Media RelationsR20,9701 year
Higher Certificate in Law Enforcement SupervisionR20,9701 year
Higher Certificate in Office ManagementR20,9701 year
Higher Certificate in Operations ManagementR20,9701 year
Higher Certificate in Paralegal StudiesR20,9701 year
Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies in Commercial PracticeR20,9701 year
Higher Certificate in Project ManagementR20,9701 year
Higher Certificate in Total Quality ManagementR20,9701 year
Post Graduate Diploma in Business ManagementR27,1441-3 years
Postgraduate Certificate In Education (Senior Phase Teaching)R32,0003-6 years
Postgraduate Certificate In Education (Intermediate Phase Teaching)R32,5081-3 years
Postgraduate Diploma in Metropolitan and Traffic PolicingR25,7711-2 years

Admission requirements

The admission requirements differ depending on the programme you intend to pursue. Contact Lyceum College for more information on the minimum requirements.

Lyceum student portal login

Can I study at Lyceum College without matric?
The student portal is open to all students. You can access the student portal through their official website.

  1. Check the top navigation of the college's official website and click on the "Student Portal" icon.
  2. A Microsoft page will appear, prompting you to sign in using your email address.

Contact details

If you require assistance or want to learn more about their online programmes, feel free to contact them using the following information:

  • Email address: info@lyceum.co.za
  • Contact number: 0861 819 211

Does Lyceum offer degree in teaching?

Yes, it offers various courses under the faculty of education. The faculty provides courses aiming to tackle the urgency of teacher training in the country. The teaching courses include Postgraduate Certificate In Education (senior phase teaching) and a Postgraduate Certificate In Education (intermediate phase teaching).

Is Lyceum College registered?

Is Lyceum a private or public College?
Lyceum College is fully accredited. It also boasts of being fully registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). The programmes it offers are accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).

Does Lyceum College offer nursing courses?

The school does not offer any nursing or medical courses. They primarily offer educational, humanities, and business-related courses.

Is Lyceum a private or public college?

Lyceum College, founded in 1917, is a private institution with a long history of providing higher education distance learning in South Africa. They have assisted numerous students in realising their career aspirations.

Can I study at Lyceum College without matric?

Yes, you are free to pursue any course at the institution. A matric certificate does not guarantee college admission. You must apply for admission just like any other student.

For inquiries regarding Lyceum College courses and fees, prospective students can reach out to the institution through the college's website or physically visit the institution.

