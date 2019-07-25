Lyceum College courses and admission requirements for 2023

The job market is demanding and you need to ensure that, as an employee, you are well-equipped to match the required standards. These demands require that one goes through an institution of higher learning that is competent and equips them with the needed skills to fit perfectly in the industries. Lyceum College courses are geared towards ensuring that the learner meets these requirements.

Students holding notebooks while sitting on the grass. Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton

Source: UGC

Are you a learner who wishes to further your studies and are looking for suggestions on institutions of higher learning that you could join? If that is the case, Lyceum College should be on your list of institutions. The college is one of the best-reviewed institutions of higher learning. It offers the best education quality and has programmes that perfectly fit in with those who wish to go through school and work simultaneously.

Lyceum college courses and fees 2023

For prospective students, it is prudent to get insight into the courses the school offers. That way, they can evaluate whether the courses align with the career they wish to pursue. The college has three main faculties. Each one of the faculties has a list of programs that are offered. They include:

Faculty of Commerce

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Humanities

Lyceum College courses

With this wide range of programs ranging from Lyceum College degree programmes to diploma courses, you have better chances of employment. These courses have a part-time option; hence, one can easily pursue their studies even when they are at work.

What courses does Lyceum College offer? The table below shows all the institution's available programmes with the fees and duration of the study.

Programme Fees Duration Advanced Certificate in Project Management R20,820 1 year Advanced Diploma in Traffic and Metropolitan Policing R20,820 1-2 years Bachelor of Administration in Licensing Practice R18,365 3-6 years Bachelor of Arts in Disaster and Safety Management R21,115 3-6 years Bachelor of Commerce in Management R22,032 3-6 years Diploma in Criminal Justice R19,704 3-6 years Diploma in Grade R Teaching R26,633 3-6 years Diploma in Management R20,629 3-6 years Diploma in Metropolitan and Traffic Policing R19,315 3-6 years Diploma in Public Administration R20,628 3-6 years Higher Certificate in Criminal Justice R20,322 1 year Higher Certificate in General Management R20,970 1 year Higher Certificate in Incident Management R20,322 1 year Higher Certificate in Law Enforcement Media Relations R20,970 1 year Higher Certificate in Law Enforcement Supervision R20,970 1 year Higher Certificate in Office Management R20,970 1 year Higher Certificate in Operations Management R20,970 1 year Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies R20,970 1 year Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies in Commercial Practice R20,970 1 year Higher Certificate in Project Management R20,970 1 year Higher Certificate in Total Quality Management R20,970 1 year Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management R27,144 1-3 years Postgraduate Certificate In Education (Senior Phase Teaching) R32,000 3-6 years Postgraduate Certificate In Education (Intermediate Phase Teaching) R32,508 1-3 years Postgraduate Diploma in Metropolitan and Traffic Policing R25,771 1-2 years

Admission requirements

The admission requirements differ depending on the programme you intend to pursue. Contact Lyceum College for more information on the minimum requirements.

Lyceum student portal login

A student reading. Photo: pexels.com, @rethaferguson

Source: UGC

The student portal is open to all students. You can access the student portal through their official website.

Check the top navigation of the college's official website and click on the "Student Portal" icon. A Microsoft page will appear, prompting you to sign in using your email address.

Contact details

If you require assistance or want to learn more about their online programmes, feel free to contact them using the following information:

Email address: info@lyceum.co.za

info@lyceum.co.za Contact number: 0861 819 211

Does Lyceum offer degree in teaching?

Yes, it offers various courses under the faculty of education. The faculty provides courses aiming to tackle the urgency of teacher training in the country. The teaching courses include Postgraduate Certificate In Education (senior phase teaching) and a Postgraduate Certificate In Education (intermediate phase teaching).

Is Lyceum College registered?

A group of happy students. Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod

Source: UGC

Lyceum College is fully accredited. It also boasts of being fully registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). The programmes it offers are accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).

Does Lyceum College offer nursing courses?

The school does not offer any nursing or medical courses. They primarily offer educational, humanities, and business-related courses.

Is Lyceum a private or public college?

Lyceum College, founded in 1917, is a private institution with a long history of providing higher education distance learning in South Africa. They have assisted numerous students in realising their career aspirations.

Can I study at Lyceum College without matric?

Yes, you are free to pursue any course at the institution. A matric certificate does not guarantee college admission. You must apply for admission just like any other student.

For inquiries regarding Lyceum College courses and fees, prospective students can reach out to the institution through the college's website or physically visit the institution.

READ ALSO: List of registered colleges with department of education

Briefly.co.za published a list of colleges registered with the Department of Education. All colleges in South Africa must be registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).

A potential learner should only choose a college if it is on South Africa's official list of registered colleges. Find out some of the colleges that are registered in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News