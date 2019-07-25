Lyceum College courses and admission requirements for 2023
The job market is demanding and you need to ensure that, as an employee, you are well-equipped to match the required standards. These demands require that one goes through an institution of higher learning that is competent and equips them with the needed skills to fit perfectly in the industries. Lyceum College courses are geared towards ensuring that the learner meets these requirements.
Are you a learner who wishes to further your studies and are looking for suggestions on institutions of higher learning that you could join? If that is the case, Lyceum College should be on your list of institutions. The college is one of the best-reviewed institutions of higher learning. It offers the best education quality and has programmes that perfectly fit in with those who wish to go through school and work simultaneously.
Lyceum college courses and fees 2023
For prospective students, it is prudent to get insight into the courses the school offers. That way, they can evaluate whether the courses align with the career they wish to pursue. The college has three main faculties. Each one of the faculties has a list of programs that are offered. They include:
- Faculty of Commerce
- Faculty of Education
- Faculty of Humanities
Lyceum College courses
With this wide range of programs ranging from Lyceum College degree programmes to diploma courses, you have better chances of employment. These courses have a part-time option; hence, one can easily pursue their studies even when they are at work.
What courses does Lyceum College offer? The table below shows all the institution's available programmes with the fees and duration of the study.
|Programme
|Fees
|Duration
|Advanced Certificate in Project Management
|R20,820
|1 year
|Advanced Diploma in Traffic and Metropolitan Policing
|R20,820
|1-2 years
|Bachelor of Administration in Licensing Practice
|R18,365
|3-6 years
|Bachelor of Arts in Disaster and Safety Management
|R21,115
|3-6 years
|Bachelor of Commerce in Management
|R22,032
|3-6 years
|Diploma in Criminal Justice
|R19,704
|3-6 years
|Diploma in Grade R Teaching
|R26,633
|3-6 years
|Diploma in Management
|R20,629
|3-6 years
|Diploma in Metropolitan and Traffic Policing
|R19,315
|3-6 years
|Diploma in Public Administration
|R20,628
|3-6 years
|Higher Certificate in Criminal Justice
|R20,322
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in General Management
|R20,970
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in Incident Management
|R20,322
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in Law Enforcement Media Relations
|R20,970
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in Law Enforcement Supervision
|R20,970
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in Office Management
|R20,970
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in Operations Management
|R20,970
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies
|R20,970
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in Paralegal Studies in Commercial Practice
|R20,970
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in Project Management
|R20,970
|1 year
|Higher Certificate in Total Quality Management
|R20,970
|1 year
|Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management
|R27,144
|1-3 years
|Postgraduate Certificate In Education (Senior Phase Teaching)
|R32,000
|3-6 years
|Postgraduate Certificate In Education (Intermediate Phase Teaching)
|R32,508
|1-3 years
|Postgraduate Diploma in Metropolitan and Traffic Policing
|R25,771
|1-2 years
Admission requirements
The admission requirements differ depending on the programme you intend to pursue. Contact Lyceum College for more information on the minimum requirements.
Lyceum student portal login
The student portal is open to all students. You can access the student portal through their official website.
- Check the top navigation of the college's official website and click on the "Student Portal" icon.
- A Microsoft page will appear, prompting you to sign in using your email address.
Contact details
If you require assistance or want to learn more about their online programmes, feel free to contact them using the following information:
- Email address: info@lyceum.co.za
- Contact number: 0861 819 211
Does Lyceum offer degree in teaching?
Yes, it offers various courses under the faculty of education. The faculty provides courses aiming to tackle the urgency of teacher training in the country. The teaching courses include Postgraduate Certificate In Education (senior phase teaching) and a Postgraduate Certificate In Education (intermediate phase teaching).
Is Lyceum College registered?
Lyceum College is fully accredited. It also boasts of being fully registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). The programmes it offers are accredited by the Council on Higher Education (CHE).
Does Lyceum College offer nursing courses?
The school does not offer any nursing or medical courses. They primarily offer educational, humanities, and business-related courses.
Is Lyceum a private or public college?
Lyceum College, founded in 1917, is a private institution with a long history of providing higher education distance learning in South Africa. They have assisted numerous students in realising their career aspirations.
Can I study at Lyceum College without matric?
Yes, you are free to pursue any course at the institution. A matric certificate does not guarantee college admission. You must apply for admission just like any other student.
For inquiries regarding Lyceum College courses and fees, prospective students can reach out to the institution through the college's website or physically visit the institution.
