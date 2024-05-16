The controversial Mzansi activist Nntsikelelo Mazwai recently expressed that she doesn't want Cyril Ramaphosa to be president again

The poet shared a video of herself explaining her reason why she doesn't want Ramaphosa to win another term

Ntsiki Mazwai told Briefly News that the country needs a national referendum that politicians do not run

Ntsiki Mazwai doesn't want Cyril Ramaphosa to be president. Image: @ntsikimazwaimedia

South African artist and activist Ntsiki Mazwai once again expressed her views on the upcoming national election and the changes needed to be implemented.

Ntsiki Mazwai makes it known she doesn't want Cyril Ramaphosa to be president

Thandiswa Mazwai's younger sister Nonstikelelo has made headlines again after she threw shade at South African Grammy award winner Tyla after her Met Gala debut earlier.

Recently, Ntsiki told the public that she doesn't want to see President Cyril Ramaphosa run for another term. The poet shared a video on her Twitter (X) page, sharing her reasons for not wanting Ramaphosa to win this year's election.

Speaking to Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai said the country needs a national referendum that politicians do not run.

She said:

"The country needs a national referendum not run by politicians. We have the right to choose our leadership. The comrades and oligarchs have hijacked our freedom. The people are voiceless. The people are frustrated. Voting will not change anything. We need to talk!!!! A referendum not run by ANC and DA or any of the charlatans in parliament. They have failed the people. South Africa is not okay, and we can’t keep operating on a PR image of South Africa. The politicians are far removed from the people's struggles on the ground. We are not ok."

She captioned the video:

"No guys we can’t have another Ramaphosa term…..no."

Watch the video below:

Netizens agree with Ntsiki Mazwai

Many fans and followers of the star agreed with her and wanted a new person to become president. See some of the comments below:

@Sthembiso_RSA wrote:

"Siyakuzwa futhi siyabonga for the marching orders to vote for our own liberation this time around."

@Ke_Arturo said:

"If Ramaphosa wins.. Im leaving SA."

@selowethabi responded:

"Ramaphosa is not one of us."

@RMantshwane replied:

"Thank you for this. I hope most of struggling clever blacks understand the costs that comes with Ramaphosa being our president. That loser is toxic and downgrade everything we have."

@dreihook commented:

"They can convince each other, fill stadiums with volunteers but deep down they know they have reach the end of the road."

@Alfred26035674 mentioned:

"Ntsiki you're right but only those who love this country can agree with you other's will criticise you for telling them the truth."

