Ntsiki Mazwai showed love to Babes Wodumo after seeing her latest photo

The Wololo hitmaker took a selfie showing off her adorable chubby cheeks, and Ntsiki and other fans embraced her weight gain

However, not everyone was happy with Babes' fuller face and dragged her

Ntsiki Mazwai was happy to see that Babes Wodumo had gained some weight. Images: Twitter/ ntsikimazwai and Instagram/ babes_wodumo

Source: UGC

Babes Wodumo recently shared a selfie showing off her baby face and chubby cheeks. Ntsiki Mazwai showed love to the Gqom queen, saying the weight gain was a good sign, suggesting she was finally in a good place after Mampintsha's untimely death.

Ntsiki Mazwai praises Babes Wodumo's new look

Our girl Babes Wodumo appears to have gained some happiness weight, and her supporters are rooting for her, including Ntsiki Mazwai.

The controversial podcast host showed love to Babes in a Twitter (X) post, saying her weight gain was a good sign.

This after the Wololo hitmaker was alleged to be involved with Amaroto member, Sabelo Zuma after the couple was spotted being cosy with one another. Ntsiki suggested that Babes appeared to be in good spirits:

"Yes! Gaining weight is a very good signal. We love you, Nana!"

Mzansi weighs in on Babes Wodumo's weight gain

Netizens complimented Babes, where some claimed that Mampintsha's death brought her peace:

khanyilyt said:

"I've never not seen a woman gain weight after her husband died."

Felo_att claimed:

"I honestly saw this coming. The girl was tormented in that relationship."

Kabelo_Kekana93 was happy:

"When your abusive husband dies."

LeslyJohn7 wrote:

"Oh wow, she's beautiful."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't too happy about Babes' weight gain:

SSengange said:

"There’s nothing healthy about gaining weight."

nathanmahachi wrote:

"Poor diet and lack of exercise results in people gaining weight. It's not a sign of peace of mind."

SerabiMpanza trolled Babes:

"I love my girl, but she looks like she swallowed a Renault Kwid."

Ashley91945736 posted:

"This is not a glow, guys."

Mzansi impressed by Babes Wodumo's performance

In more Babes Wodumo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the Gqom superstar's recent performance at the EFF's manifesto launch.

Mzansi was impressed by Babes' stage presence, saying the old her was back to reclaim her glory.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News