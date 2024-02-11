Babes Wodumo, who was one of the artists booked to perform at the EFF's latest event ahead of the 2024 elections

The political party booked the gqom musician to take to the stage and entertain their supporter at their manifesto delivery event

A video posted on TikTok shows Babes Wodumo giving her performance following people's concerns about her health since losing her partner Mampintsha

Babes Wodumo brought the house down while performing in Durban for the EFF. The South African musician dazzled people with her presence on stage.

Babes Wodumo was booked to perform at EFF's manifesto at Moses Mabhida stadium, and fans were delighted.

Source: Instagram

Fans of the musician were in awe of how amazing she looked. Babes Wodumo's performance at EFF manifesto event was one of the most highly anticipated.

Babes Wodumo impresses at EFF manifesto address

EFF booked Babes Wodumo, who made a stellar appearance. In a video shared by @newsnexussa, she was singing one of her hit songs with the late Mampintsha Umngan'wami and executing some amazing choreography,

Watch her video below:

South Africans applaud Babes Wodumo

Many people were thoroughly impressed by Babes Wodumo. The musician showed people that she is thriving in her career. The performance for the EFF comes after babes wodumo lost her partner Mampintsha.

Read the comments below:

Magutshwa said:

"The 2016 Babes is back."

Zilleh wrote:

"That's what Babes needed. We miss her."

Liziwenomsuka added:

"The way I’ve been rooting for her."

Vinny tshego wrote:

"She is back in action and she is fit, we love you Babes."

tatendaraura applauded:

"This is the babes we know and love."

Becoming gushed:

"She looks healthy, and happy."

mondlidalojik agreed:

"The babes wodumo we all know I love this."

SA relieved as Babes Wodumo's health improves

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans on social media breathed relief after the latest picture of singer and reality television star Babes Wodumo went viral. Many said they were happy that she was returning to her old self.

Babes Wodumo's fans and followers have been worried about her health following her husband, Mampintsha Shimora's death on 24 December 2022. The star has been losing weight and was allegedly rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency last year.

A recent picture of the star getting her make-up done was shared on the X app by the popular entertainment blog MDN Newss. The Wololo hitmaker seemed to have gained weight, and she rocked colourful hair.

