Video of Babes Wodumo’s Club Performance Causes Drama on Social Media: “Lyrics Leave a Very Bad Taste”
- Babes Wodumo has been putting up a brave front for the public following Mampintsha's untimely passing
- A recent video of her performance at a club disappointed many Mzansi people, and they discussed her online
- People felt like her behaviour and the lyrics of the song were questionable so soon after her husband's burial
Gqom singer Babes Wodumo has been in the spotlight lately after her husband Mampintsha died after he suffered a stroke.
Mzansi has been rallying behind her during the grieving period and a lot of people have praised her for the strength she has shown.
Many people are now taking their support back after Babes sang a distasteful song about mourning and drinking at a club, reported ZAlebs.
Concerns were raised about her mental well-being on social media and some suggested that she was handling grief in her own way.
The rise and fall of Babes Wodumo: From making Mzansi dance to throwing shade at Makhadzi and Lady Zamar
Netizens who want to see her rise above this low moment in her life urged her family and friends to keep a close eye on her.
Yolanda Mthithala said:
"Somehow I feel like Mampintsha would have done the same. They were a very weird couple."
Siboniso Latha wrote:
"It's not a laughing matter, I hope those who are close to her are monitoring her situation closely and find the help that she needs."
Odwa Fono mentioned:
"Looks like we are on our own as amadoda."
Ayanda Sishi stated:
"I support her all the way, but lama lyrics leave a very bad taste in my mouth."
Dumi Mngoma added:
"As much we support Babes, but she is childish."
Khanyisile Gumede commented:
"She's on autopilot and I hope she has a great support system ngoba when she crashes whuuuh!"
Zama Zikhali said:
"She is in denial trying to cope, I hope she allows herself to feel real pain and grieve then move on."
Dion Sithole posted:
"The woman is just so happy, you all can see it."
Mzansi shows love to Babes Wodumo after her lit NYE performance: “She must be protected at all costs”
Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo is being praised for dusting herself up after Mampitsha's death. The Gqom artist performed at a packed New Year's Eve party a day after her husband was laid to rest.
She performed Big Nuz's hit song Ngeke in front of a packed crowd. Mampintsha, who was a Big Nuz lead singer, died a few days ago after suffering from stroke.
