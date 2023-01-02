Babes Wodumo trended after her fans showed her love for her fire NYE performance a day after laying her husband, Mampintsha, to rest

The Gqom singer performed one of her hubby's new single Ngeke with Big Nuz at a packed concert and Mzansi said they're happy she's dusting herself up again

Mampintsha was laid to rest in Durban on Friday and Babes gave Mzansi a fire performance despite still mourning her hubby's sudden death

Babes Wodumo is being praised for dusting herself up after Mampitsha's death. The Gqom artist performed at a packed New Year's Eve party a day after her husband was laid to rest.

Babes Wodumo performed at a packed NYE party. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

She performed Big Nuz's hit song Ngeke in front of a packed crowd. Mampintsha, who was a Big Nuz lead singer, died a few days ago after suffering from stroke. His funeral was on Friday, 30 December in Durban. Babes Wodumo and Mpintsho have a young son together named Sponge Wodumo.

Taking to Twitter, a popular tweep with the handle @joy_zelda shared a screenshot of Babes' fire performance. She lit up the stage with her dancers. @joy_zelda captioned her post:

"Babes Wodumo rising up and dusting herself up is the greatest to see in 2023, I love this for her. She must be protected at all costs."

Another impressed peep @IamSicelo agreed with @joy_zelda. After watching the Wololo hitmaker's dope performance, @IamSicelo said:

"I just tweeted the same thing minutes ago. Salute."

Babes Wodumo honours Mampintsha with dance at his memorial service

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo honoured her husband's memory by celebrating his music at his memorial service.

The clips warmed Mzansi's heart after news broke that drama unfolded between Babes and Mampintsha's families at Clermont Icebolethu mortuary in Durban.

The gqom singer looked like she was keeping strong as she kept her baby with her late hubby named Sponge Wodumo close during the proceedings. Babes started dancing when one of Mampintsha's songs was played, and fellow mourners took out their cameras to record the moment.

