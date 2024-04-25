One young man took to social media to showcase his humble home, and people were amazed

The gentleman's house had a car, bed, lounge, kitchen, and more in one living space and the post went viral

People were blown away by how neat the place was, while others shared a few tips on how the man could decorate his home

A proud young man unveiled his home in a popular Facebook group chat, and people were blown away.

Man shows off his home

The gentleman took to his Facebook account and shared images of his humble home in a popular group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The man, who goes by the Facebook handle Newman Kundishora, revealed in his caption that it was his first time posting on the group chat, and he asked what people thought of his home.

Newman Kundishora's living space consists of a lounge area, kitchen, bed, mini fridge, carpet and a car all in one space.

The gentleman's room impressed many people as to how neat his humble home looked, with one saying in the comments.

"Everything in one that's good I like it."

Take a look at the man's home below:

People respond to man's post with mixed reactions

The post attracted many likes and comments. Online users rushed to his comments section to praise him on his stunning home, while others simply cracked jokes, saying:

Nondumiso Thah Tshabalala said:

"Improvising.... Honestly men don't need us anymore they'll just sleep with their cars next to them."

Bernice Wanja added:

"Self-contained you with all your earthly belongings...good boy."

Nthabiseng Mashigo wrote:

"I love one room cause when I wake up, I see all of my properties."

Morongwe Pinkzo gushed over the man's home, saying:

"Nice one."

Nontle Hlongwe commented:

"All in one."

Jane Ofem asked:

"Crazy things, the car in the house is dangerous if not for the health. Inhaling fuel while sleeping is hazardous."

A young man shows off his humble abode he built at 21, SA is impressed

Briefly News previously reported a young man took the internet by storm after unveiling his one-room house, which he built at age 21.

The gentleman took to his Facebook account and shared images of his humble home in a popular group called Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen. The 24-year-old's living space contains a bed which is beautifully made and well-covered with a stunning duvet. His room is painted blue and has one couch. His room also had carpet on the floor and a beautiful art portrait on the wall.

